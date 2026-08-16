Yashasvi Jaiswal Follows Sachin Tendulkar's Footsteps, Scripts Unique Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a big milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, featuring in the 30th Test of his career. The young opener has now achieved a rare feat that requires a considerable element of fortune: he has played each of his first 30 Tests at a different venue.

Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. Since then, he has travelled to different venues for every Test, with the Galle International Stadium becoming the 30th ground on his list. He has yet to play a Test at a venue he has previously appeared at.

Only two Indian players have previously achieved similar milestones. Sanjay Manjrekar holds the record for the most consecutive Tests at different venues, having played his first 33 Tests at separate grounds. Sachin Tendulkar is next with 32, while Jaiswal has now moved into third place with 30.

Jaiswal's Galle Test Ends in Run-Out

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in good touch during India's first innings in Galle but missed out on a substantial score after being run out for 32 off 37 deliveries. He struck five boundaries during his brief stay at the crease.

The Indian opener will now have another opportunity in the second innings to make a bigger contribution and continue his impressive Test journey.

Rain disrupts Day 2's proceedings

Rain continued to disrupt proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, with play yet to resume. The persistent showers had already forced the umpires to bring forward the lunch break, and not a single ball was bowled during the opening session.

India remain firmly in control at 288/2, with Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on 131 and Rishabh Pant on 27. With eight wickets still available, India will look to build a huge first-innings total, ideally pushing beyond the 500-run mark.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, desperately need the weather to clear and their bowlers to strike quickly. Further delays could make their task even more difficult as India look to tighten their grip on the Test.