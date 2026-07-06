6 Fours, 6 Sixes! This Batsman Unleashed Absolute Carnage In MLC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Los Angeles Knight Riders struggled chasing 173 against Texas Super.

Rovman Powell scored explosive 73 off 27 balls.

His crucial partnership helped secure a 6-wicket victory.

Rovman Powell MLC 2026: In the 18th match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026, West Indian powerhouse Rovman Powell unleashed a batting masterclass to guide the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) to a spectacular 6-wicket victory over the Texas Super Kings (TSK). Chasing a target of 173, the Knight Riders looked down and out at one stage, but Powell's explosive cameo turned the game entirely on its head. Smashing 73 runs off just 27 deliveries, his storming innings shifted the momentum in a matter of overs, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

A Disastrous Start for Los Angeles Knight Riders

The run chase got off to a bumpy start for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. While pursuing TSK's competitive target of 173 runs, the LAKR batting lineup crumbled early under pressure.

By the 11th over, the team had crawled to a mere 63 runs while losing 3 crucial wickets. At that specific juncture, the equation looked heavily stacked against them, requiring 115 runs off the final 56 balls.

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With the required run rate climbing rapidly, the Texas Super Kings comfortably held the reins of the match, and a victory for LAKR seemed highly improbable.

Rovman Powell’s Explosive Counter-Attack

The narrative of the match shifted completely when Rovman Powell walked out to the crease in those incredibly tough circumstances.

Instead of taking time to settle, the Caribbean batsman launched an immediate and aggressive counter-attack on the Texas Super Kings' bowling attack.

Powell showed immense tactical awareness, particularly dismantling the opposition's slower deliveries and repeatedly clearing the boundary ropes.

He reached his half-century in just 18 balls and went on to score 73 runs at a staggering strike rate of 270.37. His fiery knock was studded with 6 boundaries and 6 maximums, making a total of 12 hits to the fence.

The Match-Winning Partnership and TSK's Defeat

During his time at the crease, Powell found an able partner in Colin Munro. The duo put together a blistering, match-defining partnership of 107 runs off just 41 balls, completely deflating the TSK bowling unit.

Powell took a particular liking to bowler Adam Milne, hammering him for 2 sixes and 3 fours in a single over. By the time Powell was dismissed and returned to the pavilion, the hard work was already done; LAKR needed just 8 runs from the final 15 balls.

The team easily crossed the finish line with 8 balls to spare. This sensational victory successfully snapped LAKR's three-match losing streak and firmly kept their hopes alive for the MLC 2026 playoffs.