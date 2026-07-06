History Made! Australia Demolish England To Win Record Seventh Women's T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia secured seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.

Litchfield (48) and Mooney (64) powered Australia's 151-run chase.

England posted 150/4; Sciver-Brunt, Kemp built a partnership.

Australia Win Women's T20 World Cup: Australia further cemented their status as the powerhouse of women's cricket by defeating hosts England by seven wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday, securing a record-extending seventh title in emphatic fashion. Chasing a target of 151, the Southern Stars barely encountered any resistance, reaching the total with 17 balls to spare. The triumph also marked Sophie Molineux's first ICC trophy as captain, capping off a commanding tournament for her side.

Litchfield, Mooney Power Australia To Comfortable Chase

Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney laid the foundation for the comfortable victory with a match-defining partnership that left England with little hope of defending their modest total.

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Litchfield struck 48 from 35 deliveries, and the experienced Mooney produced another composed innings of 64 off 49 balls. Together, they added 100 runs in just 69 deliveries, effectively taking the contest away from England.

Litchfield showcased her attacking range with six boundaries and two sixes, while Mooney combined smart strike rotation with calculated aggression to keep the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

Australia had already reached the 100-run mark by the halfway stage of the chase, leaving the required scoring rate at under a run a ball and reducing the remainder of the pursuit to a straightforward task.

Disciplined Australian Bowling Restricts England

Earlier, England posted 150/4 after being sent in to bat by Molineux.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 balls, while Freya Kemp contributed an unbeaten 44 off 28 deliveries as the pair rescued the innings with an 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Despite that stand, Australia's bowlers maintained tight control for most of the innings. Molineux claimed 1 for 32, while Georgia Wareham conceded only nine runs from her two overs.

Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland also kept England's batters under pressure with disciplined bowling and clever variations in pace.

England managed only two sixes across their 20 overs, highlighting Australia's dominance with the ball. The victory once again underlined the gulf between Australia and the rest of the field, as they lifted yet another global title with an all-round display worthy of champions.