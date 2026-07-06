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English NewsSportsCricketHistory Made! Australia Demolish England To Win Record Seventh Women's T20 World Cup

History Made! Australia Demolish England To Win Record Seventh Women's T20 World Cup

Australia defeated England by seven wickets to win a record seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title as Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield starred in the final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australia secured seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.
  • Litchfield (48) and Mooney (64) powered Australia's 151-run chase.
  • England posted 150/4; Sciver-Brunt, Kemp built a partnership.

Australia Win Women's T20 World Cup: Australia further cemented their status as the powerhouse of women's cricket by defeating hosts England by seven wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday, securing a record-extending seventh title in emphatic fashion. Chasing a target of 151, the Southern Stars barely encountered any resistance, reaching the total with 17 balls to spare. The triumph also marked Sophie Molineux's first ICC trophy as captain, capping off a commanding tournament for her side.

Litchfield, Mooney Power Australia To Comfortable Chase

Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney laid the foundation for the comfortable victory with a match-defining partnership that left England with little hope of defending their modest total.

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Litchfield struck 48 from 35 deliveries, and the experienced Mooney produced another composed innings of 64 off 49 balls. Together, they added 100 runs in just 69 deliveries, effectively taking the contest away from England.

Litchfield showcased her attacking range with six boundaries and two sixes, while Mooney combined smart strike rotation with calculated aggression to keep the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

Australia had already reached the 100-run mark by the halfway stage of the chase, leaving the required scoring rate at under a run a ball and reducing the remainder of the pursuit to a straightforward task.

Disciplined Australian Bowling Restricts England

Earlier, England posted 150/4 after being sent in to bat by Molineux.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 balls, while Freya Kemp contributed an unbeaten 44 off 28 deliveries as the pair rescued the innings with an 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Despite that stand, Australia's bowlers maintained tight control for most of the innings. Molineux claimed 1 for 32, while Georgia Wareham conceded only nine runs from her two overs.

Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland also kept England's batters under pressure with disciplined bowling and clever variations in pace.

England managed only two sixes across their 20 overs, highlighting Australia's dominance with the ball. The victory once again underlined the gulf between Australia and the rest of the field, as they lifted yet another global title with an all-round display worthy of champions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Australia defeated hosts England by seven wickets in the final. This victory marked their record-extending seventh title in the tournament.

What target did Australia chase to win the final?

Australia successfully chased a target of 151 runs. They reached the total with 17 balls to spare, securing a comfortable victory.

Who were the top scorers for Australia in the final chase?

Phoebe Litchfield scored 48 runs and Beth Mooney contributed 64 runs. Their 100-run partnership was crucial to Australia's victory.

How did England perform with the bat?

England posted 150/4, with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt scoring an unbeaten 58 and Freya Kemp adding 44 not out. They formed an 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Australia T20 World Cup Women's T20 World Cup ENG Vs AUS
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