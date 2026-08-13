Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Arrested Over 'Hasty Cremation' Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested over doctor's hurried cremation.

Allegations claim cremation rushed to prevent a second autopsy.

Bengal CM ordered fresh probe into cremation irregularities.

FIR also names two others for involvement in hasty cremation.

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was taken into custody in Odisha on Thursday in connection with an investigation into the alleged hurried cremation of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two years ago, police confirmed.

The arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the doctor's cremation. Authorities are examining allegations that the process was conducted with unusual haste and that procedural requirements may not have been properly followed.

Police Probe Cremation Circumstances Separately

The latest case stems from a complaint filed by the victim's father, who has alleged that the cremation was rushed while Ghosh was overseeing the process.

According to the complaint, the unusually quick cremation may have been intended to prevent a second post-mortem examination and potentially eliminate evidence that could have been relevant to the investigation.

The allegations have prompted police to examine the circumstances in which the body was taken for cremation, the officials and individuals involved, and whether established procedures were followed.

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CM Calls For Fresh Investigation Into Cremation

The development followed remarks by Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at an event held to mark the second death anniversary of the doctor.

Adhikari directed the police to initiate a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cremation. He raised questions over several aspects of the process, including an alleged waiver of the cremation fee and the absence of signatures from members of the victim's family on documents associated with the cremation.

The issues raised by the chief minister have now become part of a separate police investigation, distinct from the probe into the original rape and murder.

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FIR Names Two More Accused

Ghosh is not the only person named in the case. The FIR registered by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate also identifies Somnath Dey, a councillor of Panihati Municipality, and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbour of the victim's family.

Police officials confirmed the names earlier this week after the complaint was registered at Khardah police station.

The victim's father has alleged that all three individuals were involved in the cremation being carried out hastily. His complaint claims that the manner in which the cremation was conducted was aimed at ensuring that a second autopsy could not take place and that possible evidence was not preserved.

The allegations are now subject to the police investigation, and the accused have not been established guilty of the charges merely on the basis of the complaint.