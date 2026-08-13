IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'Jadeja Will Punch Me, But...': Ex-India Star Drops Bold Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

'Jadeja Will Punch Me, But...': Ex-India Star Drops Bold Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar could emerge as a future option for India when Ravindra Jadeja eventually steps away from Test cricket.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Murali Kartik highlights Manav Suthar for Jadeja's succession.
  • Jadeja, 37, is entering career twilight, requiring planning.
  • Suthar joins India's Test squad, gaining valuable exposure.

Murali Kartik On Jadeja: India's Test spin department could be entering an important transition period, and former spinner Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar has the skill set to become a long-term option. Suthar has been included in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. With Jadeja now 37, Kartik feels the selectors need to look beyond the present and prepare for the next generation.

Speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Kartik highlighted Jadeja's age while stressing the importance of identifying his eventual successor.

Kartik Points Towards Suthar As Jadeja’s Successor

Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar could be one of the players capable of taking over the left-arm spin role when Ravindra Jadeja eventually steps away from Test cricket.

"Ravindra Jadeja will punch me the next time he meets me, but at the end of the day, he is on the wrong side of thirty. He is in the twilight of his career, and we don't know how much longer he will play. From that point of view, you are always looking at passing the baton,"

Read More: Afghanistan Host India In India, But Who Pays For T20 Series: BCCI Or ACB?

The former India spinner was equally clear that Suthar should be judged on his own strengths rather than constantly being measured against an established star like Jadeja.

“I think he is a very, very good bowler. Let's not compare him with anybody. He is old-school, he has many things going very well for him."

‘Old-School’ Spinner Impresses Former India Star

Suthar has steadily built his reputation through domestic cricket and has now received an opportunity to train and work within India's Test setup.

For Kartik, the youngster's traditional approach to spin bowling is one of the qualities that makes him particularly interesting as India plan for the future.

“After a very long time, we are seeing a bowler like that. Maybe for India, it has come at a good time,”

The upcoming Sri Lanka series could therefore provide Suthar with valuable exposure around the senior team, even if his immediate role remains behind established players.

Jadeja continues to be an important part of India's Test plans, but his advancing age means the succession question is unlikely to disappear despite his stature in Indian cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Murali Kartik believe could succeed Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket?

Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar could take over the left-arm spin role when Ravindra Jadeja eventually steps away. He thinks Suthar has the skill set to be a long-term option.

Why is there a need to identify a successor for Ravindra Jadeja?

According to Murali Kartik, Ravindra Jadeja is 37 and in the twilight of his career. Therefore, selectors need to look beyond the present and prepare for the next generation of spinners.

How does Murali Kartik describe Manav Suthar's bowling?

Kartik describes Suthar as an 'old-school' bowler with many good qualities. He is impressed by Suthar's traditional approach to spin bowling, which he finds interesting for India's future.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Aug 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Murali Kartik India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja Manav Suthar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Jadeja Will Punch Me, But...': Ex-India Star Drops Bold Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test
'Jadeja Will Punch Me, But...': Ex-India Star Drops Bold Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test
Cricket
Women’s World Cup Champion Breaks Silence After Estranged Wife’s Cheating Claims
Women’s World Cup Champion Breaks Silence After Estranged Wife’s Cheating Claims
Cricket
WATCH: Edgbaston Goes Dark As Solar Eclipse Takes Over The Hundred Match
WATCH: Edgbaston Goes Dark As Solar Eclipse Takes Over The Hundred Match
Cricket
Mitchell Starc Overtakes Rangana Herath To Script Historic Test Record
Mitchell Starc Overtakes Rangana Herath To Script Historic Test Record
Advertisement

Videos

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand
NATIONAL: Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign
POLITICAL MESSAGE: SPP MPs Deposit ₹2.15 Lakh Collected During Parliament Protest at Hanuman Temple
PARLIAMENT: Lathicharge Row Triggers Uproar in Parliament Complex
BIG REVELATION: Air India Pilot’s Drug Test Sparks Major Aviation Safety Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget