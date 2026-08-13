'Jadeja Will Punch Me, But...': Ex-India Star Drops Bold Verdict Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Murali Kartik highlights Manav Suthar for Jadeja's succession.

Jadeja, 37, is entering career twilight, requiring planning.

Suthar joins India's Test squad, gaining valuable exposure.

Murali Kartik On Jadeja: India's Test spin department could be entering an important transition period, and former spinner Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar has the skill set to become a long-term option. Suthar has been included in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. With Jadeja now 37, Kartik feels the selectors need to look beyond the present and prepare for the next generation.

Speaking on the Sony Sports Network, Kartik highlighted Jadeja's age while stressing the importance of identifying his eventual successor.

Kartik Points Towards Suthar As Jadeja’s Successor

Murali Kartik believes Manav Suthar could be one of the players capable of taking over the left-arm spin role when Ravindra Jadeja eventually steps away from Test cricket.

"Ravindra Jadeja will punch me the next time he meets me, but at the end of the day, he is on the wrong side of thirty. He is in the twilight of his career, and we don't know how much longer he will play. From that point of view, you are always looking at passing the baton,"

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The former India spinner was equally clear that Suthar should be judged on his own strengths rather than constantly being measured against an established star like Jadeja.

“I think he is a very, very good bowler. Let's not compare him with anybody. He is old-school, he has many things going very well for him."

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Suthar has steadily built his reputation through domestic cricket and has now received an opportunity to train and work within India's Test setup.

For Kartik, the youngster's traditional approach to spin bowling is one of the qualities that makes him particularly interesting as India plan for the future.

“After a very long time, we are seeing a bowler like that. Maybe for India, it has come at a good time,”

The upcoming Sri Lanka series could therefore provide Suthar with valuable exposure around the senior team, even if his immediate role remains behind established players.

Jadeja continues to be an important part of India's Test plans, but his advancing age means the succession question is unlikely to disappear despite his stature in Indian cricket.