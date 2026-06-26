6,6,6,6,0,6! Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Carnage In MLC 2026 With 16-Ball Blitz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stoinis' 42 from 16 balls powered Seattle Orcas' innings.

He smashed 30 runs from six consecutive deliveries rapidly.

Hetmyer then scored unbeaten 79 off 33 balls.

Marcus Stoinis MLC 2026: Marcus Stoinis reminded everyone why he remains one of the most destructive hitters in T20 cricket with a breathtaking cameo during Seattle Orcas' Major League Cricket 2026 clash against Washington Freedom. The Australian all-rounder walked in with his team looking to accelerate, and after a surprisingly quiet start, completely turned the game on its head in a matter of deliveries. By the time his innings came to an end, Stoinis had blasted 42 runs from only 16 balls, clearing the ropes six times and helping Seattle Orcas post an imposing 227/6 in their 20 overs.

Slow Start But Stoinis Had Other Plans

The explosive knock didn't begin the way fans would have expected. Stoinis struggled to get going initially, managing just four runs from his opening six deliveries. However, the momentum shifted dramatically soon after.

The Seattle captain suddenly switched gears, hammering 30 runs from his next six balls to race to 34 off only 12 deliveries. In the space of a few minutes, the pressure had completely swung onto Washington Freedom's bowlers as Stoinis tore into anything remotely hittable.

Also Check: What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

Ian Holland endured a nightmare over as Stoinis launched one of the most brutal assaults of the tournament. The over finished with the sequence reading 6,6,6,6,0,6, one of the standout moments of the MLC 2026 season so far.

Although his stay at the crease was brief, the damage had already been done as Seattle raced towards a daunting total.

Hetmyer Provides The Perfect Finish

While Stoinis supplied the fireworks in the middle overs, Shimron Hetmyer ensured Seattle Orcas finished in style.

The West Indies star remained unbeaten on 79 from just 33 deliveries, striking at an astonishing 239.39. His innings featured two boundaries and nine towering sixes as he continued the late assault.

Hetmyer saved some of his best hitting for the final over, smashing three successive sixes to cap off a remarkable innings and push Seattle beyond the 220-run mark.

The combined firepower from Stoinis and Hetmyer proved too much for Washington Freedom's bowling attack, with Seattle Orcas producing one of their most entertaining batting performances of the tournament.