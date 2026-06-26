Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket6,6,6,6,0,6! Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Carnage In MLC 2026 With 16-Ball Blitz

6,6,6,6,0,6! Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Carnage In MLC 2026 With 16-Ball Blitz

Marcus Stoinis exploded after a slow start, smashing five sixes in one over during a stunning 16-ball 42 inning as Seattle Orcas piled up 227 in MLC 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stoinis' 42 from 16 balls powered Seattle Orcas' innings.
  • He smashed 30 runs from six consecutive deliveries rapidly.
  • Hetmyer then scored unbeaten 79 off 33 balls.

Marcus Stoinis MLC 2026: Marcus Stoinis reminded everyone why he remains one of the most destructive hitters in T20 cricket with a breathtaking cameo during Seattle Orcas' Major League Cricket 2026 clash against Washington Freedom. The Australian all-rounder walked in with his team looking to accelerate, and after a surprisingly quiet start, completely turned the game on its head in a matter of deliveries. By the time his innings came to an end, Stoinis had blasted 42 runs from only 16 balls, clearing the ropes six times and helping Seattle Orcas post an imposing 227/6 in their 20 overs.

Slow Start But Stoinis Had Other Plans

The explosive knock didn't begin the way fans would have expected. Stoinis struggled to get going initially, managing just four runs from his opening six deliveries. However, the momentum shifted dramatically soon after.

The Seattle captain suddenly switched gears, hammering 30 runs from his next six balls to race to 34 off only 12 deliveries. In the space of a few minutes, the pressure had completely swung onto Washington Freedom's bowlers as Stoinis tore into anything remotely hittable.

Also Check: What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

Ian Holland endured a nightmare over as Stoinis launched one of the most brutal assaults of the tournament. The over finished with the sequence reading 6,6,6,6,0,6, one of the standout moments of the MLC 2026 season so far.

Although his stay at the crease was brief, the damage had already been done as Seattle raced towards a daunting total.

Hetmyer Provides The Perfect Finish

While Stoinis supplied the fireworks in the middle overs, Shimron Hetmyer ensured Seattle Orcas finished in style.

The West Indies star remained unbeaten on 79 from just 33 deliveries, striking at an astonishing 239.39. His innings featured two boundaries and nine towering sixes as he continued the late assault.

Hetmyer saved some of his best hitting for the final over, smashing three successive sixes to cap off a remarkable innings and push Seattle beyond the 220-run mark.

The combined firepower from Stoinis and Hetmyer proved too much for Washington Freedom's bowling attack, with Seattle Orcas producing one of their most entertaining batting performances of the tournament.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team did Marcus Stoinis represent in the MLC 2026 match?

Marcus Stoinis played for Seattle Orcas in their Major League Cricket 2026 clash against Washington Freedom. He delivered a breathtaking cameo during the match.

What was Marcus Stoinis's final score and how many balls did he face?

Stoinis blasted 42 runs from only 16 balls. He cleared the ropes six times, helping Seattle Orcas post an imposing 227/6.

How did Marcus Stoinis's innings unfold after a slow start?

After a quiet start of four runs from six balls, Stoinis dramatically accelerated. He hammered 30 runs from his next six balls, shifting the momentum of the game.

Who was the other key batter for Seattle Orcas in that match?

Shimron Hetmyer provided the perfect finish, remaining unbeaten on 79 runs from 33 deliveries. He struck nine towering sixes to push Seattle beyond the 220-run mark.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
MLC Marcus Stoinis IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
6,6,6,6,0,6! Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Carnage In MLC 2026 With 16-Ball Blitz
6,6,6,6,0,6! Marcus Stoinis Unleashes Carnage In MLC 2026 With 16-Ball Blitz
Cricket
What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain
What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain
Cricket
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I? Everything We Know So Far
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I? Everything We Know So Far
Cricket
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live In India
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live In India
Advertisement

Videos

Investigation Update: Café Meeting, Chat Records Under Lens in Pune Fiancé Murder Probe
Crime Focus: Police Probe Sia's Claims as Chats Contradict Her Version in Ketan Murder Investigation
Political Buzz: AAP Targets BJP Over Ayodhya Donation Case, Questions Delay and Scope of Probe
Temple Watch: Eight Held in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case as Probe Sparks Fresh Political Debate
NationWatch: Muharram Security Tightened Nationwide as Ratlam Electrocution Tragedy Claims Three Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget