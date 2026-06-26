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English NewsSportsCricketWhat Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

Gautam Gambhir welcomed new India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer with a heartfelt message as the batsman prepares to lead the national side against Ireland.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer appointed India T20I captain, succeeding Suryakumar Yadav.
  • Coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated Iyer, emphasizing national team responsibility.
  • Iyer aims to build strong team culture, fostering fearless cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Message To Shreyas Iyer: A new era has officially begun for India's T20I side, with Shreyas Iyer taking charge as captain ahead of the upcoming series against Ireland. BCCI named him as Suryakumar Yadav's successor few weeks ago. Before stepping onto the field for his first assignment as captain, however, Iyer received a special message from head coach Gautam Gambhir, a mentor who has played a significant role in one of the most successful phases of his franchise career.

The exchange took place ahead of Team India's training session and was shared by the BCCI, giving fans a glimpse of the mutual respect between the two.

Gambhir Welcomes India's New Captain

Congratulating Iyer on his appointment, Gambhir spoke about the responsibility that comes with leading the national team.

"I want to congratulate Shreyas on being appointed India's captain. It's a huge honour to lead your country, and I'm sure you'll do a fantastic job, not just on the field, but off it as well,"

Also Check: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I? Everything We Know So Far

Iyer, in return, outlined the values he hopes to bring into the dressing room during his tenure.

"Captaining India is a great honour and privilege. I want to build a strong team culture where everyone supports each other through thick and thin. We're one family. Let's play fearless cricket, enjoy each other's success, and give our best to win every game,"

Successful Partnership Continues On National Stage

Although Iyer has not represented India in a T20I since December 2023, his return comes after building an impressive leadership resume in franchise cricket.

He has previously guided Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to IPL finals, and although he didn't lift the title on those occassion, his greatest success came with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he lifted the IPL trophy while Gambhir served as the team's mentor.

That successful partnership now moves onto the international stage. Iyer's first assignment as India's T20I captain will begin in Belfast when India face Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series, starting today, June 26. Expectations are naturally high, with Indian fans hoping his proven leadership in the IPL translates into success with the national side.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new captain of India's T20I side?

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new captain of India's T20I side. He succeeds Suryakumar Yadav in this role.

What message did Gautam Gambhir give Shreyas Iyer?

Gautam Gambhir congratulated Shreyas Iyer on his appointment as captain, highlighting the huge honor of leading the country. He expressed confidence that Iyer would do a fantastic job.

What are Shreyas Iyer's goals as India's T20I captain?

Shreyas Iyer aims to build a strong team culture where everyone supports each other. He wants the team to play fearless cricket, enjoy success, and give their best to win every game.

When does Shreyas Iyer's first assignment as India's T20I captain begin?

Shreyas Iyer's first assignment as captain will be in Belfast, where India faces Ireland in a two-game series. The opening match is scheduled for today, June 26.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir BCCI Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE T20
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