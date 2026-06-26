What Gautam Gambhir Told Shreyas Iyer After He Became India's New T20 Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer appointed India T20I captain, succeeding Suryakumar Yadav.

Coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated Iyer, emphasizing national team responsibility.

Iyer aims to build strong team culture, fostering fearless cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Message To Shreyas Iyer: A new era has officially begun for India's T20I side, with Shreyas Iyer taking charge as captain ahead of the upcoming series against Ireland. BCCI named him as Suryakumar Yadav's successor few weeks ago. Before stepping onto the field for his first assignment as captain, however, Iyer received a special message from head coach Gautam Gambhir, a mentor who has played a significant role in one of the most successful phases of his franchise career.

The exchange took place ahead of Team India's training session and was shared by the BCCI, giving fans a glimpse of the mutual respect between the two.

Gambhir Welcomes India's New Captain

Congratulating Iyer on his appointment, Gambhir spoke about the responsibility that comes with leading the national team.

"I want to congratulate Shreyas on being appointed India's captain. It's a huge honour to lead your country, and I'm sure you'll do a fantastic job, not just on the field, but off it as well,"

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Iyer, in return, outlined the values he hopes to bring into the dressing room during his tenure.

"Captaining India is a great honour and privilege. I want to build a strong team culture where everyone supports each other through thick and thin. We're one family. Let's play fearless cricket, enjoy each other's success, and give our best to win every game,"

Successful Partnership Continues On National Stage

Although Iyer has not represented India in a T20I since December 2023, his return comes after building an impressive leadership resume in franchise cricket.

He has previously guided Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to IPL finals, and although he didn't lift the title on those occassion, his greatest success came with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he lifted the IPL trophy while Gambhir served as the team's mentor.

That successful partnership now moves onto the international stage. Iyer's first assignment as India's T20I captain will begin in Belfast when India face Ireland in the opening match of the two-game series, starting today, June 26. Expectations are naturally high, with Indian fans hoping his proven leadership in the IPL translates into success with the national side.