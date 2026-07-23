After England Defeat, These 4 Players Are Fighting For Their ODI Careers

Team India endured a disappointing tour of England, losing both the T20I and ODI series. Despite fielding a strong squad in the three-match ODI series, the Men in Blue went down 2-1 to the hosts. The defeat has raised fresh questions over the future of a few players, with their chances of retaining a place in India's ODI setup now looking increasingly uncertain.

Washington Sundar

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar failed to make a significant impact during the series. He featured in two ODIs, scoring an unbeaten 52 in one innings and 2 in the other. However, his bowling proved ineffective as he went wicketless across both appearances, hurting his chances of cementing a regular place in the side.

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Shivam Dube

Another all-rounder under scrutiny is Shivam Dube. Although he played two matches, Dube had little impact with either bat or ball. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his only innings with the bat and managed just two wickets across the series, failing to strengthen his claim for a permanent ODI role.

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also endured a forgettable series. The left-hander managed scores of 1 and 14 in his two outings, leaving India's middle order exposed. With fierce competition for places, his disappointing returns have further complicated his prospects in the ODI squad.

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Prince Yadav

Fast bowler Prince Yadav, who had impressed in the T20I series against Ireland and England, couldn't replicate that form in the ODI format. Given an opportunity in the final ODI at Lord's, he returned figures of 1/79 in 10 overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.90. His underwhelming display has cast doubt over whether he will receive another ODI opportunity in the near future.