Team India lost the three-match ODI series against England by a margin of 2-1. This defeat followed a disappointing T20I series loss as well.
After England Defeat, These 4 Players Are Fighting For Their ODI Careers
India's series defeat to England has intensified scrutiny over several players, with a few now facing an uphill battle to retain their places in the ODI squad.
Team India endured a disappointing tour of England, losing both the T20I and ODI series. Despite fielding a strong squad in the three-match ODI series, the Men in Blue went down 2-1 to the hosts. The defeat has raised fresh questions over the future of a few players, with their chances of retaining a place in India's ODI setup now looking increasingly uncertain.
Washington Sundar
Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar failed to make a significant impact during the series. He featured in two ODIs, scoring an unbeaten 52 in one innings and 2 in the other. However, his bowling proved ineffective as he went wicketless across both appearances, hurting his chances of cementing a regular place in the side.
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Shivam Dube
Another all-rounder under scrutiny is Shivam Dube. Although he played two matches, Dube had little impact with either bat or ball. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his only innings with the bat and managed just two wickets across the series, failing to strengthen his claim for a permanent ODI role.
Ishan Kishan
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also endured a forgettable series. The left-hander managed scores of 1 and 14 in his two outings, leaving India's middle order exposed. With fierce competition for places, his disappointing returns have further complicated his prospects in the ODI squad.
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Prince Yadav
Fast bowler Prince Yadav, who had impressed in the T20I series against Ireland and England, couldn't replicate that form in the ODI format. Given an opportunity in the final ODI at Lord's, he returned figures of 1/79 in 10 overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 7.90. His underwhelming display has cast doubt over whether he will receive another ODI opportunity in the near future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of Team India's ODI series against England?
How did Washington Sundar perform in the ODI series against England?
Washington Sundar played in two ODIs, scoring an unbeaten 52 and 2 runs. He went wicketless across both appearances, failing to make a significant impact.
What was Shivam Dube's performance like in the ODI series?
Shivam Dube played two matches but had little impact. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his only innings and managed to take just two wickets.
What were Ishan Kishan's scores in the ODI series against England?
Ishan Kishan managed scores of 1 and 14 in his two outings during the series. His disappointing returns have complicated his prospects in the ODI squad.
How did fast bowler Prince Yadav perform in his ODI appearance?
Prince Yadav, given an opportunity in the final ODI, returned figures of 1/79 in 10 overs, with an economy rate of 7.90. This performance has cast doubt on future ODI chances.