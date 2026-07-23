Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Pothole Issue Reaches Parliament, Govt Reacts

The issue of potholes appearing on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway just months after its inauguration has reached Parliament, with the Centre acknowledging in the Rajya Sabha that two potholes were found on the newly opened highway.

However, the government said the expressway is still covered under a 10-year defect liability period and that the construction company repaired the potholes at its own expense, without any financial burden on the government. The Centre, however, did not disclose what caused the potholes to develop.

Centre Admits Two Potholes Were Found

Replying to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway is currently under a 10-year defect liability period.

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He said two potholes were detected on the expressway, and in accordance with the contract, the contractor carried out repairs at its own cost. As a result, the government did not incur any additional expenditure on the repairs.

In its response, the government did not explain why potholes had appeared on the newly constructed expressway. It only stated that the road remains under the defect liability period and that the contractor rectified the defects after they were identified.

What Is the Defect Liability Period?

The defect liability period is a specified duration during which the contractor is responsible for rectifying any construction defects or technical faults in the project.

During this period, the contractor bears the cost of repairs. For the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the defect liability period has been fixed at 10 years.

How The Controversy Began

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, 2026.

The approximately 210-kilometre expressway was built at a cost of around ₹12,000 crore.

A few months after its inauguration, videos showing potholes on a stretch of the expressway near Shamli during the monsoon went viral on social media, raising concerns about the quality of construction and the safety of commuters. The Opposition also targeted the government over the issue.