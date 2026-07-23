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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi-Dehradun Expressway Pothole Issue Reaches Parliament, Govt Reacts

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Pothole Issue Reaches Parliament, Govt Reacts

The government did not explain why potholes had appeared on the newly constructed expressway. It only stated that the road remains under the defect liability period.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

The issue of potholes appearing on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway just months after its inauguration has reached Parliament, with the Centre acknowledging in the Rajya Sabha that two potholes were found on the newly opened highway.

However, the government said the expressway is still covered under a 10-year defect liability period and that the construction company repaired the potholes at its own expense, without any financial burden on the government. The Centre, however, did not disclose what caused the potholes to develop.

Centre Admits Two Potholes Were Found

Replying to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway is currently under a 10-year defect liability period.

Also Read: Seelampur Gangster Haji Afzal Attended CJP Protest, Police Sources Say 

He said two potholes were detected on the expressway, and in accordance with the contract, the contractor carried out repairs at its own cost. As a result, the government did not incur any additional expenditure on the repairs.

In its response, the government did not explain why potholes had appeared on the newly constructed expressway. It only stated that the road remains under the defect liability period and that the contractor rectified the defects after they were identified.

What Is the Defect Liability Period?

The defect liability period is a specified duration during which the contractor is responsible for rectifying any construction defects or technical faults in the project.

During this period, the contractor bears the cost of repairs. For the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the defect liability period has been fixed at 10 years.

How The Controversy Began

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, 2026.

The approximately 210-kilometre expressway was built at a cost of around ₹12,000 crore.

A few months after its inauguration, videos showing potholes on a stretch of the expressway near Shamli during the monsoon went viral on social media, raising concerns about the quality of construction and the safety of commuters. The Opposition also targeted the government over the issue.

Before You Go

Breaking News: ACP Vivek Bhagat Injured in Fresh Violence During Delhi Protest

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Monsoon Session PARLIAMENT Delhi Dehradun Expressway
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