'Kafila Luta Kyu': CJP Hits Back At Shikhar Dhawan's Post Supporting Government

As the political rift surrounding the youth protests in New Delhi intensifies, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) responded directly to former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s public message advocating for trust in state institutions.

Dhawan had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage the youth to remain calm and place their trust in the democratic process amidst the ongoing standoff:

"Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress."

Reacting to the cricketer's remarks, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka challenged Dhawan’s stance, invoking the phrase "Tu Idhar-Udhar Ki Baat Na Kar, Ye Bata Ki Kafila Luta Kyu" to question the government's handling of the situation.

"तू इधर उधर की न बात कर,

ये बता कि क़ाफ़िला क्यूँ लुटा" https://t.co/0eRvyP8PeD — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 23, 2026

Ranka argued that asking students to practice patience when their future and careers are at stake deflects from the immediate accountability owed by the administration.

CJP Responds To PM Modi's Message

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases, labeling the initiative a "distraction" from the core issues surrounding the NEET exam controversy.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on X promising swift trials and strict penalties for offenders, the CJP issued a sharp rebuttal. The organization stressed that establishing special courts fails to fix system-level failures, demanding instead the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure executive accountability.

"Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign," the organisation wrote on X.

"The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The Prime Minister is making a cruel joke with the future of millions of students across this country," Ranka said in reaction to PM's post.