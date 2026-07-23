IPL 2027 Auction: Two England Players Set For Big Payday, One Could Break Records

Although IPL 2027 season is still some time away, franchises have already started planning for the next auction. The mini-auction, expected to be held in December, could once again see several players attract hefty bids despite its limited scale.

Before the auction, all 10 franchises will have to submit their lists of retained and released players in November. As anticipation builds, fans on social media are already speculating about overseas stars who could trigger bidding wars, with two England cricketers dominating the conversation.

Ben Stokes in Demand

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is among the biggest names being linked with the auction. Although he has stepped away from one format of international cricket, he has continued to showcase his all-round ability in domestic competitions.

Stokes has not featured in the IPL for some time, but if he is eligible to enter the auction, he is expected to attract intense bidding and could even emerge as the costliest player of the IPL 2027 auction.

Harry Brook Could Also Spark Bidding War

England white-ball star Harry Brook is another player who could command a massive price if he returns to the IPL auction. Brook has missed the last two IPL seasons, and his availability remains subject to tournament regulations. However, if he enters the auction pool, several franchises are expected to compete aggressively for his signature, with some teams even viewing him as a potential captaincy candidate.

IPL 2027: Expected Start Date & Schedule Overview

BCCI has outlined the tentative window for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2027).

Tentative Window: March 14, 2027 - May 30, 2027 (BCCI is also considering advancing the start to early March to complete playoffs before peak summer heat).

Tournament Format: The 10-team league is expected to feature 74 matches - comprising 70 league fixtures and 4 playoff games - played in a traditional home-and-away format.

Match Timings: Evening games are slated for 7:30 PM IST, with afternoon double-headers starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Venues: Across major home grounds, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The official match-by-match fixture list will be formally released by IPL Governing Council closer to the tournament.