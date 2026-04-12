Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in his last four IPL appearances, a streak that has carried over from the 2025 season into the 2026 campaign.
MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah's Concerning Stat Raises Alarm For Mumbai
Even without picking up many wickets, Bumrah has maintained a solid economy rate, indicating that teams prefer to play him cautiously rather than take risks against him.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are known for their slow starts, but a troubling statistic regarding their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a big cause for concern. The premier Indian pacer, often considered the "cheat code" of T20 bowling, is currently navigating one of the most unproductive phases of his illustrious IPL career.
The Numbers: A Growing Drought
Jasprit Bumrah has remarkably failed to register a single wicket in his last four IPL appearances. This uncharacteristic dry spell began during the high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the 2025 season and has persisted through the opening fixtures of the current 2026 campaign.
Burmah's Unwanted Streak: 4 consecutive matches in IPL 2026 without a wicket.
It has now been 98 balls since Bumrah last dismissed a batter in IPL 2026 tournament.
Historical Context: This is now officially the second-longest wicketless sequence in Bumrah’s IPL history.
Why This Worries Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah isn't just a bowler; he is the tactical anchor of the MI defense.
Lack of Early Breakthroughs: Without his trademark yorkers or deceptive slower balls providing early incisions, opposing teams are finding it easier to build massive platforms during the Powerplay.
Increased Pressure on the Attack: Bumrah's inability to strike in the middle overs has forced rest of the MI bowling unit - which is already relatively young - to take unnecessary risks, leading to higher economy rates.
Psychological Edge: Usually, batters play "safe" against Bumrah, but the lack of wickets may embolden the opposition to take him on, further disrupting MI's death-over strategies.
Silver Lining or Deep Trouble?
Despite the lack of wickets, Bumrah’s economy rate has generally remained respectable, suggesting that teams are simply choosing to "see him out" rather than attack him. However, for a team currently struggling to find its rhythm in IPL 2026, MI needs more than just containment from their ace - they need the "Boom Boom" who shatters stumps.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
How many consecutive IPL matches has Jasprit Bumrah gone wicketless?
What is the current wicketless streak for Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026?
In IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah has gone four consecutive matches without taking a wicket. It has been 98 balls since his last dismissal.
Why is Bumrah's wicketless streak a concern for Mumbai Indians?
Bumrah's lack of wickets puts pressure on other bowlers, makes it easier for opponents to build platforms, and can impact MI's death-over strategies.
Despite not taking wickets, how has Bumrah's performance been?
Bumrah's economy rate has remained respectable, suggesting that opposing teams are playing him cautiously rather than attacking aggressively.