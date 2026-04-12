MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah's Concerning Stat Raises Alarm For Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (MI) are known for their slow starts, but a troubling statistic regarding their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a big cause for concern. The premier Indian pacer, often considered the "cheat code" of T20 bowling, is currently navigating one of the most unproductive phases of his illustrious IPL career.

The Numbers: A Growing Drought

Jasprit Bumrah has remarkably failed to register a single wicket in his last four IPL appearances. This uncharacteristic dry spell began during the high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the 2025 season and has persisted through the opening fixtures of the current 2026 campaign.

Burmah's Unwanted Streak: 4 consecutive matches in IPL 2026 without a wicket.

It has now been 98 balls since Bumrah last dismissed a batter in IPL 2026 tournament.

Historical Context: This is now officially the second-longest wicketless sequence in Bumrah’s IPL history.

Why This Worries Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah isn't just a bowler; he is the tactical anchor of the MI defense.

Lack of Early Breakthroughs: Without his trademark yorkers or deceptive slower balls providing early incisions, opposing teams are finding it easier to build massive platforms during the Powerplay.

Increased Pressure on the Attack: Bumrah's inability to strike in the middle overs has forced rest of the MI bowling unit - which is already relatively young - to take unnecessary risks, leading to higher economy rates.

Psychological Edge: Usually, batters play "safe" against Bumrah, but the lack of wickets may embolden the opposition to take him on, further disrupting MI's death-over strategies.

Silver Lining or Deep Trouble?

Despite the lack of wickets, Bumrah’s economy rate has generally remained respectable, suggesting that teams are simply choosing to "see him out" rather than attack him. However, for a team currently struggling to find its rhythm in IPL 2026, MI needs more than just containment from their ace - they need the "Boom Boom" who shatters stumps.