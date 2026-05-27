SARTHAK PDS: Cabinet Approves Rs 25,530 Cr Scheme, Pushes AI-Based Transformation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the SARTHAK PDS (Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling–Income with Automation in PDS) with a central outlay of Rs 25,530 crore for the 16th Finance Commission cycle. The scheme will function as an umbrella framework by merging existing initiatives, including assistance for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealers’ margin under the National Food Security Act, 2013, along with technology-driven reforms under SMART PDS.

According to the government, SARTHAK PDS aims to ensure assured financial support for foodgrain transport and handling while building a unified, citizen-centric and interoperable Public Distribution System. The scheme will operate till March 31, 2031.

AI-Driven grievance redressal

It also seeks to modernise PDS operations through advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Blockchain. These tools will be used for real-time monitoring, AI-driven grievance redressal, analytics systems and state command control centres to improve transparency and efficiency.

Addressing media after Union Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Next element is ‘Asha,’ an AI-enabled system to resolve any public grievances. It also includes proactive feedback. Today, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi was mentioning that around 2 lakh calls per month are made to beneficiaries to collect their feedback. This is a method of proactive feedback. The next element is ‘Saksham.’ Under this, the entire supply chain platform will be technology-enabled."

"Every food grain bag will be given a QR code. All vehicles transporting grains will have GPS tagging. Proper dashboards will be created for tracking. Over the last 10 years, due to the efforts of the Government of India and cooperation from state governments, the PDS ration system has already improved significantly compared to earlier arrangements. Now, technology enablement will help take it to the next level.”

Initiative Impacts Over 81 Crore Beneficiaries

The government said the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to food and nutritional security for over 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.

Over the past decade, India has implemented major digitisation reforms in the PDS system, including end-to-end computerisation, Integrated Management of PDS, and SMART PDS. Citizen-facing platforms such as Mera Ration, Anna Mitra and Anna Sahayata have further strengthened service delivery.

Since April 2023, SMART PDS has served as the backbone of technology-led reforms, enabling digitised ration cards, Aadhaar linking, e-PoS-based fair price shop automation and online supply-chain management across all States and Union Territories.