SARTHAK PDS: Cabinet Approves Rs 25,530 Cr Scheme, Pushes AI-Based Transformation

SARTHAK PDS aims to provide financial support for foodgrain transport and handling, and to create a unified, citizen-centric Public Distribution System.
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Cabinet Approves Rs 25,530 Cr SARTHAK PDS Scheme, AI-Based Transformation Of Ration System
Cabinet approves Rs 25,530 crore SARTHAK PDS scheme till 2031 to modernise ration system for 81 crore people. AI, blockchain and tech tools to boost transparency, efficiency and grievance redressal.
- CCEA approves SARTHAK PDS continuation with ₹25,530 crore outlay.
- Scheme merges existing PDS initiatives under a unified framework.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main goal of the SARTHAK PDS scheme?
How will SARTHAK PDS use technology to improve operations?
The scheme will leverage technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain for real-time monitoring, grievance redressal, and improved transparency.
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