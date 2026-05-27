The one-off Test match between Ireland and New Zealand will be played from May 27 to May 30, 2026, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
Ireland vs New Zealand Test: Live Streaming, Match Time, Venue And Squad Details
Ireland and New Zealand begin their first-ever Test rivalry in Belfast. Here are the live streaming details, squads, timing and venue information.
- Ireland and New Zealand play historic first Test match.
- New Zealand team features strong pace attack, balanced squad.
- Ireland captained by Balbirnie, misses injured key players.
- One-off Test in Belfast, broadcast live on FanCode.
Ireland cricket team and New Zealand cricket team are all set to begin a historic red-ball battle as the two sides prepare to face each other in a one-off Test match in Belfast from May 27 to May 30. The encounter will mark the first-ever Test meeting between the two nations, adding extra excitement to the contest.
New Zealand enter the clash with a balanced squad led by Tom Latham. The visitors have strengthened their pace department with the inclusion of Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke, while a few uncapped players are also in contention to make their Test debuts during the tour.
Meanwhile, Ireland will head into the match under the captaincy of Andrew Balbirnie. However, the hosts will miss several important names due to injuries, including Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill.
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Ireland vs New Zealand Test: Match Details
The one-off Test is part of New Zealand’s tour of Ireland and will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, Only Test
Dates: May 27 to May 30, 2026
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Captains: Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland), Tom Latham (New Zealand)
Where To Watch Ireland vs New Zealand Test Match?
Cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the match on television as there is no official broadcast available for the series. However, live streaming of the one-off Test will be available on FanCode.
The match is expected to attract plenty of attention, especially because it is the first red-ball clash between the two sides. New Zealand will start as favourites given their experience in the format, but Ireland will hope to make the most of home conditions and produce a competitive showing despite missing several senior players.
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Squads For Ireland vs New Zealand Only Test
Ireland Squad:
Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson, Craig Young.
New Zealand Squad:
Tom Latham (C), Tom Bundell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is the historic Test match between Ireland and New Zealand taking place?
What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand Test match start?
The Test match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Who are the captains for the Ireland and New Zealand Test squads?
Andrew Balbirnie will captain the Ireland squad, while Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand team.
Which key players will Ireland be missing for the Test match?
Ireland will be without several important players due to injuries, including Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, and Jordan Neill.
Where can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand Test match in India?
There is no official television broadcast for the series in India. However, live streaming of the one-off Test will be available on FanCode.