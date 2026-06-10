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HomeSportsCricketManav Suthar Signs Deal With Warwickshire After Dream Test Debut

Manav Suthar Signs Deal With Warwickshire After Dream Test Debut

India’s young spinner Manav Suthar joins Warwickshire after an impressive seven-wicket haul on Test debut against Afghanistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manav Suthar signed a short-term deal with Warwickshire.
  • He will play next two Rothesay County Championship matches.
  • Suthar had an outstanding Test debut, taking seven wickets.

Manav Suthar Joins County Cricket: 23-year-old Manav Suthar has been shining bright ever since his dream debut in the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match series. The youngster has been receiving a lot of appreciation and opportunities from all around after his impressive performance in his very first international match. Now, in this series of achievements, another big opportunity has come his way. The left-arm spinner has signed a short-term deal with Warwickshire and will be available for the county’s next two matches in the Rothesay County Championship.

Manav Suthar First Class Cricket Record

Manav Suthar will be travelling to England with an impressive First-Class cricket record.

Before earning his maiden India cap, the youngster had already claimed 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches, marking himself as one of the promising names in domestic cricket.

ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings Update: Shubman Gill Top Indian Batsman, Joe Root Loses No.1 Spot

In a statement issued by the club, Suthar expressed his excitement on joining the side.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I’m hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title,”

Manav Suthar’s Performance In Debut

Manav Suthar joins the Bears after an outstanding Test debut for India. The spinner picked up seven wickets in his first-ever international Test match, including a brilliant six-wicket haul in the first innings.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Fans Rush To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Selfies, Ignore Other India A Stars

Not just that, the youngster also created a major milestone in the very first Test of his life. Suthar registered the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on Test debut. Before him, Narendra Hirwani had achieved the feat after taking eight wickets in both innings against the West Indies in 1988.

With such a dream start to his international career, it will now be interesting to see how the youngster performs in English county cricket.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Manav Suthar's first-class cricket record?

Before earning his maiden India cap, Manav Suthar had claimed an impressive 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
England County Cricket Warwickshire Manav Suthar
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