India vs Sri Lanka Fans Get Huge Unexpected Gift Days Before First Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka Cricket offers free entry for upcoming India Test series.

Series part of ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

India seeks crucial points, Sri Lanka aims to bounce back.

Matches scheduled in Galle and Colombo this August.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced free public entry for the upcoming two-match Test series against India, allowing fans to watch both matches in Galle and Colombo without purchasing tickets.

The series, which begins on August 15, is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle and marks India's first Test assignment since June. Sri Lanka Cricket said the initiative aims to encourage larger crowds and give supporters an opportunity to experience top-level Test cricket.

SLC Opens Stadium Gates For Cricket Fans

In an official statement, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that spectators will be able to attend both Tests free of charge.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge, thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," the board said.

The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. The second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

For crowd management, SLC has designated specific entry points. Fans attending the Galle Test can enter through Gate No. 4, while spectators in Colombo will have access through Gates 3, 4, 5 and 7.

India Eye Crucial World Test Championship Points

India head into the series looking to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Currently placed fifth, Shubman Gill's side will be aiming to secure valuable points against sixth-placed Sri Lanka.

The tour also marks the beginning of Subhadeep Ghosh's tenure as India's fielding coach following changes to the national team's support staff.

Sri Lanka Looking To Bounce Back

Sri Lanka will enter the series after a difficult home campaign against the West Indies. The hosts lost the opening Test by an innings and 216 runs before salvaging a draw in the second match, resulting in a 1-0 series defeat.

India, meanwhile, will hope to continue their impressive record in Sri Lanka. During their previous Test tour in 2017, India completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep, winning in Galle, Colombo and Pallekele by commanding margins.

Inviting supporters to the stadiums, SLC added: "Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India."