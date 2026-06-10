WATCH: Fans Rush To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Selfies, Ignore Other India A Stars

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans mobbed teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for selfie.

Sooryavanshi made India A debut against Sri Lanka A.

India A achieved dramatic victory, winning by 8 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's popularity continues to soar despite the teenage sensation yet to make his senior international debut. The young batsman, who has been named in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series, is currently representing India A in a tri-nation tournament featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Although his first outing in the competition did not produce a big score, Sooryavanshi once again demonstrated the level of attention he commands among cricket fans.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already become a superstar. After the match, the entire India A team was arriving, including Ruturaj, Tilak, Priyansh Arya, and other big names, but the fans were waiting for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to take pictures with him.🫡🔥



15-year-old boy, the new… pic.twitter.com/NcdWT8rEB6 June 9, 2026

Following India's victory over Sri Lanka A, a video started circulating online showed fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the youngster. Several India A players passed by without attracting much attention, but the atmosphere changed instantly when Sooryavanshi appeared.

The scene highlighted just how rapidly the 15-year-old's profile has grown, fuelled by his performances in junior cricket and the IPL, as well as the excitement surrounding his recent call-up to the senior national side.

Growing Hype Around India's Teenage Sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country over the past year. His aggressive batting style and ability to dominate bowling attacks at a young age have earned him widespread recognition.

While many players spend years building a fan following before receiving an India call-up, the youngster has already become a crowd favourite after only two IPL seasons and a short stint on the junior international circuit.

The reception he received after the India A fixture offered another glimpse into the expectations and excitement surrounding his future. Though he would have preferred a larger contribution with the bat, the attention from fans underlined the impact he has already made on cricket followers.

Dramatic Finish To India A vs Sri Lanka A

India A endured a difficult start after opening batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh departed for 14 and 2 runs, respectively.

The innings was rebuilt through valuable contributions from Priyansh Arya and captain Tilak Varma, before Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a magnificent century to steer India A to a competitive total of 277.

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Sri Lanka A appeared to be on course during the chase and required only 10 runs from the final two overs. However, the game swung dramatically in India's favour during the closing stages.

Arshad Khan began the decisive phase by trapping Vijayakanth Viyaskanth LBW in the 49th over. The pressure increased further when Vanuja Sahan attempted a risky second run and was brilliantly run out by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This rendered Sri Lanka A down to 9 wickets, and the team was bowled out on the following delivery as Mohamed Shiraz was caught by Vipraj Nigam.