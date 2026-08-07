He feels his consistent domestic performances are being ignored, and he hasn't received opportunities at the highest level despite his record. He believes his middle-order batting numbers are unparalleled.
Khushdil Shah Issues Stark Warning To Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB: 'Will Leave Pakistan Cricket If...'
Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah says he could leave Pakistan cricket after repeated selection snubs despite strong domestic performances. Here's what he said.
- Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah hinted quitting international cricket.
- Shah highlights consistent domestic performance in crucial middle-order positions.
- Teammate Abbas Afridi revealed Shah's private intent to leave.
- Despite impressive 2025 Champions Trophy, Shah feels overlooked since.
Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has suggested he could walk away from international cricket if he continues to be ignored despite delivering consistent performances in domestic competitions. The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan in a T20I against the UAE in September 2025, believes his performances have not been rewarded with another opportunity at the highest level.
Khushdil's remarks have once again put the spotlight on Pakistan's selection policies, particularly for middle-order batters, with the all-rounder insisting his domestic record has been overlooked.
Khushdil Shah Questions Pakistan Selection
Speaking on the ARY Podcast alongside teammate Abbas Afridi, Khushdil defended his record while batting in the middle order, saying very few players have produced similar numbers from No. 5, 6 and 7.
"I’m the only player in Pakistan who has scored 800 runs, 700 runs, and consistently made big scores while batting at No. 5, 6, and 7. No other batsman has achieved those numbers from those positions. All the batsmen ahead of me bat in the top order," Khushdil said.
The left-handed batter has been vocal about his frustration before. Earlier this year, he questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board after helping Karachi Kings secure a victory over Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.
Abbas Afridi Reveals Private Conversation
During the discussion, Abbas Afridi disclosed that Khushdil had privately spoken about stepping away from Pakistan cricket if his situation did not improve over the coming months.
"I’m interrupting because he told me the other day, ‘I only have three or four months left. If I do something now, then it’s okay; otherwise, I’ll have to leave Pakistan,’" Afridi said.
The revelation underscored Khushdil's growing frustration after spending nearly a year out of the national side.
'It Comes From My Heart'
When the podcast host suggested the comments were driven by emotion, Khushdil rejected that claim and said his words reflected genuine disappointment rather than anger.
"No, it’s not about being emotional. Whatever is in my heart comes out through my words. If people don’t like me, that’s fine, but they shouldn’t be unfair to me," he said.
Waiting For Another Opportunity
Khushdil made his international debut in 2019 after impressive domestic performances and established himself as a hard-hitting middle-order batter.
He has represented Pakistan in 38 T20Is, scoring 434 runs, while also featuring in 15 One-Day Internationals, where he has accumulated 328 runs at an average of 32.80.
Despite limited opportunities, Khushdil finished as Pakistan's highest run-scorer during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on home soil. However, Pakistan failed to progress beyond the group stage, and the all-rounder has remained out of the national setup ever since.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Khushdil Shah considering stepping away from international cricket?
What specific domestic record does Khushdil Shah highlight?
Khushdil claims he is the only player in Pakistan to consistently score 700-800 runs while batting at positions No. 5, 6, and 7. He believes no other batsman has achieved similar numbers from those slots.
When did Khushdil Shah last represent Pakistan internationally?
Khushdil Shah last played for Pakistan in a T20I against the UAE in September 2025. He has been out of the national setup since Pakistan's exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
How does Khushdil Shah describe his feelings regarding the selection policies?
He states that his comments reflect genuine disappointment from his heart, rather than being driven by anger or emotion. He feels people shouldn't be unfair to him.