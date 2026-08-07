Trent Boult's 'Salute' Send-Off To Jonny Bairstow Goes Viral After Toe-Crushing Yorker | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trent Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow, giving him a fiery send-off.

Boult responded after Bairstow attacked, taking two wickets.

MI London won, eliminating London Spirit from playoff contention.

Boult maintains strong Hundred season, ranking among top wicket-takers.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult produced one of the standout moments of the Men's Hundred 2026 after dismissing former Mumbai Indians teammate Jonny Bairstow with a pinpoint yorker before giving him a fiery send-off during MI London's win over London Spirit.

The incident came during the London derby on August 6 and quickly went viral on social media. Bairstow responded with a smile as he walked back to the pavilion following the brief exchange with Boult.

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Trent Boult bowls Jonny Bairstow with a superb ball...and lets him know🎳#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/hO45nwq28H — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2026

Boult Responds After Bairstow Attacks Him

Bairstow took on Boult early in the innings, smashing the left-arm pacer for a boundary and a six in his second spell.

However, Boult hit back immediately with a toe-crushing yorker that crashed into the leg stump to dismiss the England wicketkeeper-batter for 13 off seven deliveries.

As Bairstow made his way off the field, Boult exchanged a few words with his former Mumbai Indians teammate before the batter smiled and continued his walk back.

The dismissal and the animated celebration quickly became one of the most-talked-about moments from the match.

Boult Continues Strong Hundred Campaign

Boult also removed David Willey, who scored 31 from 18 balls, and finished with two wickets despite conceding 35 runs from his 20 deliveries.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed another impressive campaign in The Hundred, picking up eight wickets from six matches. He is currently joint third among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

His performances come shortly after MI Cape Town released him ahead of the SA20 mini-auction, while his future with MI London remains uncertain.

MI London Seal Important Victory

London Spirit posted 160/5 after useful contributions from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Willey, James Coles and Jamie Overton. However, captain Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Dewald Brevis all departed cheaply.

MI London successfully chased down the 161-run target with six balls remaining. Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza all made valuable contributions before Tom Curran and Ollie Pope guided the side home.

Raza was named Hero of the Match after scoring 32 off just 16 balls, including four sixes.

The victory lifted MI London to second place in the standings with four wins from six matches, while London Spirit suffered their fifth defeat in six games and were eliminated from playoff contention.