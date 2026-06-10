ICC Test Rankings Update: Shubman Gill Top Indian Batsman, Joe Root Loses No.1 Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Brook becomes new No.1 Test batsman globally.

Joe Root falls to third; Travis Head climbs second.

Shubman Gill enters top 8, India's highest-ranked.

ICC Test Rankings: The latest ICC Test rankings have brought a major change at the top as Joe Root has lost his crown of being the No.1 Test batsman in the world. Interestingly, another England star has now taken over the top spot, while Root has slipped down to third place. Meanwhile, Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has also gained big in the rankings after scoring a brilliant century against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match. With this, Gill has now become India’s highest-ranked Test batsman, overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Harry Brook Becomes No.1 Test Batsman

England batsman Harry Brook has become the new No.1 Test batsman in the ICC rankings. During the match against New Zealand at Lord’s, Joe Root had a disappointing outing with the bat.

He managed to score just 1 run in the first innings and 8 runs in the second, which seems to have impacted his rank.

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Root, who earlier held the top spot, has now slipped to third place with 851 rating points. Harry Meanwhile Harry Brook, who was earlier at No.2, climbed to the top with 869 rating points after scoring 56 runs in the first innings of the same Test.

Australian batsman Travis Head has also moved up, from third to second place in the rankings.

Shubman Gill’s Ranking

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 126 runs in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. India went on to win the match by an innings and 300 runs, registering one of their biggest wins in Test cricket.

Following his impressive performance, Gill jumped two places in the ICC Test batting rankings. With 743 rating points, he has now reached No.8 in the world, becoming India’s top-ranked Test batter.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has slipped one place and is now ranked No.9.

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Bumrah & Jadeja Dominate

Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the No.1 spot in Test bowling rankings, while Ravindra Jadeja remains the top-ranked Test all-rounder. Interestingly, neither player featured in the Test against Afghanistan.

However, Jadeja has slipped three places to No.17 in the Test bowling rankings.

Washington Sundar has also achieved a major milestone, entering the top 10 of ICC Test all-rounder rankings. He moved up two spots to No.9 with 244 rating points, marking the best Test all-rounder ranking of his career.