Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Left Off Team Sheet In LPL, Considered Leaving Tournament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afridi nearly quit LPL after Impact Player exclusion.

An analyst's error omitted his name from team sheet.

Officials apologized, persuading furious Afridi to remain playing.

LPL 2026: Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly came close to leaving the Lanka Premier League after an administrative mistake prevented him from featuring for Kandy Royals despite being told he would play as the team's Impact Player. The Pakistan fast bowler was left out because his name was missing from the official team sheet, forcing franchise officials and tournament organisers to step in and resolve the situation.

Team-Sheet Error Leaves Afridi Out

According to a report by Geo Super, Afridi was informed before Kandy Royals' match against Colombo Capitals that he would enter the game under the Impact Player rule.

The plan changed after Kandy chose to bat first. During the innings, the team's coach reportedly informed Afridi that his name had not been submitted as one of the nominated Impact Players.

The omission was reportedly caused by an analyst's mistake while preparing the official team sheet. Because of that error, Kandy could not introduce Afridi into the match.

Frustration Reaches Tournament Officials

The report added that Afridi was furious after learning about the mistake and initially decided to leave the tournament and return to Pakistan.

He reportedly raised the issue with an official from the Lanka Premier League's Anti-Corruption Unit before the matter reached the match referee.

Franchise officials and league organisers later apologised to the left-arm fast bowler. The intervention convinced Afridi to remain with Kandy Royals instead of ending his participation early.

An LPL spokesperson later confirmed that the controversy resulted from an incorrect team sheet submitted to the match referee.

What The Impact Player Rule Says

Under the Lanka Premier League's Impact Player rule, teams must nominate substitute players before the start of the match.

One of those nominated players can replace a member of the starting XI during the contest and is eligible to bat, bowl and field. The substituted player cannot return later in the game.

Because Afridi's name was missing from the official list, Kandy Royals were unable to use him despite planning to introduce him during the match.

Afridi Continues His LPL Campaign

The incident ended without Afridi leaving the competition, but only after several discussions between the player, franchise officials and tournament organisers.

Afridi has featured in three matches during this year's Lanka Premier League. He has returned figures of 1/41, 1/32 and 2/34 across those appearances.

The unusual episode has highlighted how a simple administrative mistake can affect team strategy and create unnecessary disruption during a professional tournament.