BCCI Adds Two New Faces To Team India After Aaqib Nabi's Appointment

India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka begins on August 15, but changes continue to be made within the touring setup ahead of the series. After Aaqib Nabi was drafted into the squad in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, the BCCI has now decided to send Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian to Sri Lanka as net bowlers.

Although Sri Lankan conditions are expected to favour spin, neither Dubey nor Kotian found a place in the main squad. However, both spinners will now assist the Indian team during the tour by joining the camp as practice bowlers.

India's spin department for the Test series includes Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain. Jadeja returns to the Test setup after a lengthy absence, while Manav Suthar retained his place following an impressive debut against Afghanistan. Veteran left-arm spinner Saransh Jain, meanwhile, has earned his maiden India call-up at the age of 33.

According to reports, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian departed for Sri Lanka on August 4 to join the Indian camp.

India squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Aaqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

Harsh Dubey made his international debut during the ODI series against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets in two matches. Tanush Kotian, on the other hand, is yet to represent India at the senior international level. The 27-year-old is an off-spinning all-rounder who has impressed consistently in domestic cricket.

India vs Sri Lanka Test schedule

1st Test: August 15–19 – Galle

2nd Test: August 23–27 – Colombo

India also carry a dominant record into the series. Sri Lanka have not beaten India in a Test series since 2008, when Mahela Jayawardene led a side featuring stars such as Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Chaminda Vaas. Since then, the two teams have contested six Test series, with India winning five, while the remaining series ended in a draw.