Which Bowler Has The Most 10-Wicket Hauls In Test Cricket? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muralitharan holds the record for 22 ten-wicket Test hauls.

He remains Test cricket's highest wicket-taker with 800 career wickets.

Shane Warne is second with 10 ten-wicket match performances.

Test Wickets Record: Taking a five-wicket haul in a Test innings is a milestone every bowler dreams of, but dominating both innings of a match is an even greater measure of greatness. Recording 10 or more wickets in a single Test is one of cricket's rarest achievements, and no player has done it more often than a Sri Lanka legend. The iconic off-spinner not only finished as Test cricket's highest wicket-taker but also set a remarkable benchmark for match-winning performances. Years after his retirement, his record remains untouched despite the rise of several world-class bowlers.

Muralitharan's Unmatched Dominance In Test Cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, collecting a record 800 wickets during an extraordinary career.

His ability to influence matches across both innings made him one of the game's greatest match-winners.

Read More: Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners



The Sri Lankan great claimed five wickets in an innings on 67 occasions, while he produced an even rarer feat by taking 10 or more wickets in a Test match 22 times.

No other bowler has managed to come close to that tally, underlining just how dominant Muralitharan was throughout his career.

Australia great Shane Warne occupies second place on the all-time list. The legendary leg-spinner claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests and registered 37 five-wicket hauls. However, he completed a 10-wicket match haul only 10 times, less than half of Muralitharan's incredible tally.

Ashwin & Kumble Headline India's Elite List

Several legendary bowlers have enjoyed remarkable success in Test cricket, but only a handful have repeatedly produced 10-wicket match hauls.

New Zealand pace great Sir Richard Hadlee took 431 wickets in 86 Tests and achieved the feat nine times. Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath also recorded nine 10-wicket match hauls while finishing with 433 Test wickets.

Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble share the national record with eight 10-wicket match hauls each.

Ashwin ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 matches, including 37 five-wicket hauls and eight occasions where he claimed 10 wickets in a match.

Kumble, meanwhile, finished with 619 wickets from 132 Tests and is remembered for one of cricket's greatest bowling performances.

During the 1999 Delhi Test against Pakistan, the leg-spinner dismissed all 10 batters in a single innings, becoming only the second bowler in Test history to achieve the extraordinary feat.