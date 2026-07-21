England Turn To Ashes Rival: Australia Legend Emerges As Frontrunner For Test Coach Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justin Langer reportedly frontrunner for vacant England Test coach.

ECB seeks swift appointment before home series against Pakistan.

Langer's current IPL commitments said to pose challenge to agreement.

Justin Langer England Test Coach: England's search for a new Test head coach may be nearing its conclusion, with former Australia opener and coach Justin Langer reportedly emerging as the frontrunner to replace Brendon McCullum. According to a report by the Times of India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has identified Langer as its preferred candidate following McCullum's departure last week. The ECB is saod to be keen on finalising the appointment before England begin their home Test series against Pakistan next month.

Langer Reportedly Tops ECB Shortlist

The report states that Langer currently leads the race for one of the highest-profile coaching positions in international cricket.

While no official announcement has been made, discussions are expected to progress over the coming days.

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One of the key factors likely to influence negotiations is Langer's existing coaching commitments in franchise cricket. He is currently associated with the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League and the Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.

According to the report, there are strong indications that the Australian could step away from his IPL responsibilities if an agreement with the ECB is reached.

Shastri, Dravid Not In The Race

The TOI report also dismissed speculation linking two former India head coaches with the vacancy.

Despite their impressive coaching credentials, both Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid are reportedly not under consideration as England's recruitment process enters its final stages.

For now, Langer appears to be in pole position, but an official confirmation is expected only after negotiations regarding his franchise coaching commitments are completed.

England's Test scene looks concerning at the moment given The Ashes loss earlier this year, and the recent home Test series loss to New Zealand, in addition to the retirement of captain Ben Stokes.