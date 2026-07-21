Rohit Sharma's Retirement Chatter Just Noise? Ashwin Doesn't Think So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored century amidst retirement rumours at Lord's.

Ashwin suggested retirement discussions had basis, not merely noise.

Rohit dismissed speculation, focusing solely on his team's performance.

Ashwin On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours: Rohit Sharma answered retirement speculations in the best possible way with a stunning century at Lord's, but the conversation around his future has refused to die down. After the Indian captain brushed off the rumours by calling them "noise," former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered his own take, suggesting there might have been more to the discussion than many believe. Ashwin's remarks come after reports circulated before the third ODI claiming the Lord's clash could be Rohit's final appearance in the format.

Ashwin Questions 'Outside Noise' Narrative

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reacted to Rohit's comments about ignoring speculation surrounding his future.

"You can call it outside noise, but don't tell me it's outside noise. This is definitely not outside noise. There is a saying in Tamil: without fire, there is no smoke. There was fire, and he scored,"

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it is worth noting that even before the match, reports of Rohit Sharma retiring after the Lord's game were denied by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. However, the rumours still dominated discussions in the lead-up to the fixture.

Rohit Focused Only On Performances

After delivering one of the finest knocks of his ODI career, Rohit addressed the speculation in an interview with BCCI, insisting that external discussions have never affected his mindset.

"The noise, since I made my debut, was there. Till I am going to stay here, it is always going to be there, so it doesn't really matter too much,"

The veteran opener explained that his attention remains firmly on helping India win matches.

"What really matters is what I do on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That's where all my focus is. Let the noise be there; if there is no noise, there is no fun."

While the 138-run knock was one of the finest Rohit Sharma has played overseas of late, it wasn't enough to save India from a 2-1 ODI series defeat to England.