Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Is Leading This DPL Team

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 is in full swing, with Sarthak Ranjan, son of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, among the notable names in action. Earlier this year, Sarthak was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹30 lakh in the IPL auction, although he did not feature in the playing XI. He is now leading the North Delhi Strikers in the DPL.

The North Delhi Strikers began their campaign against the Central Delhi Kings on August 3, with Sarthak leading from the front. The franchise had retained the 29-year-old for ₹17 lakh by exercising its Right to Match (RTM) card ahead of the season.

Strong start to the season

Sarthak made an immediate impact in the opening game, smashing 64 runs off 39 deliveries. His entertaining knock included seven fours and three sixes, while he scored at a strike rate of 164.10. His innings played a key role in helping the North Delhi Strikers post an imposing 209/3 in 20 overs.

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The Delhi batter had also enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the 2025 DPL, where he accumulated 449 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 56.12 and a strike rate of 146.73, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.

Sarthak Ranjan's domestic record

Representing Delhi in domestic cricket, Sarthak has featured in 2 First-Class, 7 List A and 5 T20 matches. He has scored 28 runs in three First-Class innings, with a highest score of 20. In List A cricket, he has amassed 143 runs at an average of 20.42, while he has added 66 runs in five T20 innings.

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North Delhi Strikers' DPL Record

In the Delhi Premier League, North Delhi Strikers have delivered mixed overall performances. After reaching the semi-finals in the inaugural 2024 season, they slipped to a sixth-place finish in 2025, continuing their campaign for a maiden championship title.