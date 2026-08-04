Pakistan Appoint Ex-South African Cricketer As Men's Batting Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He joins the squad before upcoming England Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the appointment of former South African first-class cricketer and seasoned coach Michael Smith as the new batting coach for the Pakistan men's national cricket team. The 46-year-old former cricketer has been signed on a two-year contract and will be responsible for guiding the team's batting unit across all three formats of the game, including red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Michael Smith’s Playing Career And Coaching Background

Before stepping into full-time coaching roles, Michael Smith enjoyed a solid domestic playing career in South Africa from 2003 to 2013. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Smith featured in 89 first-class matches, 72 List-A fixtures, and 16 T20 games.

Following his playing retirement, Smith built an impressive resume as a batting coach and tactical consultant across various domestic and international franchise setups. His coaching resume includes key roles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he served on the coaching staff for franchises such as Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, and most recently worked as the assistant coach for the Multan Sultans.

Internationally, he has worked with Australia's Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania as a batting coach, alongside consulting for South African domestic teams KZN Inland and Eastern Province.

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Duration Of Contract And Upcoming Assignments

Smith’s tenure as Pakistan’s batting coach is set for a two-year period. He will join the national squad ahead of their upcoming major international assignment a three-match Test series against England scheduled to begin on August 19. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the PCB looks to stabilize the team's performance and build consistency in top-order batting.

Context Of Pakistan’s Current Form And WTC Standings

The appointment arrives while Pakistan is actively involved in a Test series against the West Indies. The national side is looking to overhaul its tactical approach in long-format cricket, as Pakistan currently occupies the ninth spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Smith's extensive experience with subcontinent conditions through the PSL and his tactical knowledge of overseas conditions are expected to be vital assets for Pakistan in their upcoming home and away series.