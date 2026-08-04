What Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma paid heartfelt tribute to outgoing fielding coach T Dilip.

Dilip introduced the popular 'Best Fielder' medal initiative.

His contract ended; he was not subsequently renewed, replaced by Subhadeep Ghosh.

Rohit Sharma Instagram Story: Former India captain Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing fielding coach T Dilip, acknowledging the immense impact he had on the national team during his tenure. In a message shared on social media, Rohit praised Dilip's work behind the scenes and wished him success after his stint with the Indian men's team came to an end. Dilip's association with the national side concluded after his contract was not renewed. His departure also marks the end of a successful period in which India lifted multiple ICC trophies and introduced several initiatives aimed at improving fielding standards.

Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Message For T Dilip

A Special Instagram story by Rohit Sharma for T Dilip 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/uX6iU9RNQL August 3, 2026

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma shared a photograph with Dilip and expressed his appreciation for the former fielding coach's contribution to the team.

"You are a legend Dillip garu. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dillip.tk.19"

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Dilip first joined the Indian men's team as fielding coach in 2021.

T Dilip's impact On India's Fielding Culture

During Dilip's time with the Indian team, fielding became a major area of focus. One of his most recognised initiatives was the introduction of the 'Best Fielder of the Match' medal ceremony during ICC World Cup 2023.

The post-match presentations quickly became popular among fans and players alike, with stars such as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja receiving the honour at different stages.

The initiative was designed to encourage greater intensity in the field, reward athletic performances and foster a stronger fielding culture within the squad.

Despite those efforts, India's catching standards came under scrutiny in recent months. Following the completion of his contract, Dilip was not retained, with former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh taking over as the team's new fielding coach.