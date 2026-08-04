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English NewsSportsCricketWhat Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach

What Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach

Rohit Sharma paid tribute to former India fielding coach T Dilip, calling him a legend who created magic within the group, after his contract ended.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma paid heartfelt tribute to outgoing fielding coach T Dilip.
  • Dilip introduced the popular 'Best Fielder' medal initiative.
  • His contract ended; he was not subsequently renewed, replaced by Subhadeep Ghosh.

Rohit Sharma Instagram Story: Former India captain Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing fielding coach T Dilip, acknowledging the immense impact he had on the national team during his tenure. In a message shared on social media, Rohit praised Dilip's work behind the scenes and wished him success after his stint with the Indian men's team came to an end. Dilip's association with the national side concluded after his contract was not renewed. His departure also marks the end of a successful period in which India lifted multiple ICC trophies and introduced several initiatives aimed at improving fielding standards.

Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Message For T Dilip

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma shared a photograph with Dilip and expressed his appreciation for the former fielding coach's contribution to the team.

"You are a legend Dillip garu. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dillip.tk.19"

Read More: Former Umpire Makes Big Remark On Virat Kohli's Aggression, Recalls Gambhir Clash

Dilip first joined the Indian men's team as fielding coach in 2021.

T Dilip's impact On India's Fielding Culture

During Dilip's time with the Indian team, fielding became a major area of focus. One of his most recognised initiatives was the introduction of the 'Best Fielder of the Match' medal ceremony during ICC World Cup 2023.

The post-match presentations quickly became popular among fans and players alike, with stars such as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja receiving the honour at different stages.

The initiative was designed to encourage greater intensity in the field, reward athletic performances and foster a stronger fielding culture within the squad.

Despite those efforts, India's catching standards came under scrutiny in recent months. Following the completion of his contract, Dilip was not retained, with former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh taking over as the team's new fielding coach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rohit Sharma pay tribute to T Dilip?

Rohit Sharma paid a heartfelt tribute to T Dilip, acknowledging the immense impact he had as the national team's fielding coach. He praised Dilip's work behind the scenes and called him a 'legend'.

What was a key initiative introduced by T Dilip?

T Dilip introduced the 'Best Fielder of the Match' medal ceremony during ICC World Cup 2023. This initiative aimed to encourage greater intensity in the field and foster a stronger fielding culture.

Why did T Dilip leave the Indian team?

T Dilip's association with the national side concluded because his contract was not renewed. Following his departure, Subhadeep Ghosh took over as the new fielding coach.

When did T Dilip join the Indian men's team?

T Dilip first joined the Indian men's team as the fielding coach in 2021. His tenure ended after his contract was not renewed.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Coach ROHIT SHARMA T Dilip
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