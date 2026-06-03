India vs New Zealand: Full Schedule Announced For 40-Day, 12-Match Mega Tour

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its international home schedule for the 2026-27 season, with India's tour emerging as the marquee attraction. Scheduled from October 22 to December 1, 2026, the tour will feature 12 matches across formats - five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests - making it the biggest bilateral series ever hosted by New Zealand against a visiting team.

The Indian men's team will spend 40 days in New Zealand, playing matches across five major cities. The tour is being described as one of the most significant inbound cricket events in New Zealand's history, with strong backing from the New Zealand government.

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India's tour will begin with a five-match T20I series. The opening two matches will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22 and 24. The teams will then travel to Wellington for the third T20I on October 27, Auckland for the fourth on October 30, and Hamilton for the fifth and final match on November 1.

IND vs NZ T20I Series (October 22 - November 1)

1st T20I: October 22

2nd T20I: October 24

3rd T20I: October 27

4th T20I: October 30

5th T20I: November 1

The action will then shift to the ODI format. Auckland will host the first ODI on November 4, followed by Wellington on November 7 and Hamilton on November 10. The final two ODIs are scheduled at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.

IND vs ZN ODI Series (November 4 - November 15)

1st ODI: November 4

2nd ODI: November 7

3rd ODI: November 10

4th ODI: November 13

5th ODI: November 15

The tour will conclude with a two-Test series. The first Test will be played at Wellington's Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23, while the second Test will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

IND vs NZ Test Series (November 19 - December 1)

1st Test: November 19 to November 23

2nd Test: November 27 to December 1

IND vs NZ's notable encounters include the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2021 World Test Championship final, the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2024 Champions Trophy final, and the recent T20 World Cup final.

The two sides also met in a white-ball series in India earlier this year, adding further intrigue to what promises to be a highly anticipated tour.