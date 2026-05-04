WATCH: Babar Azam's Trophy Celebration Goes Viral, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, won the PSL title.

Azam's trophy celebration sparked comparisons to Rohit Sharma.

Social media users trolled Azam for the mimicry.

Babar Azam Trolled: Babar Azam finally achieved a major milestone in his career as captain, guiding Peshawar Zalmi to a memorable title win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side clinched a five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final held at Gaddafi Stadium, marking a long-awaited triumph for both captain and franchise. While the win itself was a significant achievement, it was the post-match celebrations that quickly caught the attention of fans across social media platforms. Check it out:

Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup celebration but turned a legendary moment into a meme 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xrxjxsRI55 May 4, 2026

As Babar went to collect the PSL trophy, several fans noticed similarities between his gesture and Rohit Sharma's iconic walk following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Celebration Sparks Social Media Buzz

Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, prompting widespread reactions. Social media users began comparing the two celebrations, with many stating that Babar had copied Rohit Sharma.

Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup celebration but turned a legendary moment into a meme 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xrxjxsRI55 — Ankur (@flick_class) May 4, 2026

Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma's iconic wall celebration after winning the PSL but badly failed.



This guys are so obsessed with IPL and Indian players 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nb1QYzhiC2 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) May 4, 2026

🚨 PSL IS A CHEAP COPY OF IPL PROVEN AGAIN



After copying IPL, PSL saw Babar Azam and Pakistani FOSSIL Ifthikhar Ahmed copied Rohit Sharma's iconic "trophy walk" to receive ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/750EUUtWow — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 4, 2026

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s iconic celebration but failed disastrously 😭🤣



Just look at Iftikhar Ahmed bro tried his best but failed badly 😂 pic.twitter.com/uPZvlnEANJ — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) May 4, 2026

That was started by Messi man its not rohit,but still babar somehow fumbled both virat and rohits memorable celebrations😭 — xxyyrr (@8l_34) May 4, 2026

Rohit Sharma Ka Cheap Copy — amertha.work (@amerthawork) May 4, 2026

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Historic Win Ends Title Drought

After years of near-misses, the Pakistan skipper has finally added a major T20 title to his resume, delivering a memorable campaign for his team and supporters.

This victory marked Babar’s first PSL trophy as skipper, a milestone that had eluded him in previous seasons. For Peshawar Zalmi, the triumph carried added significance as it ended an extended wait for silverware.

The franchise secured its second PSL title overall and its first championship since 2017.