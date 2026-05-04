Yes, Babar Azam captained Peshawar Zalmi to a PSL title win, defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
WATCH: Babar Azam's Trophy Celebration Goes Viral, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma
Babar Azam won his first PSL title as captain with Peshawar Zalmi, but his trophy celebration grabbed attention online with fans comparing it to Rohit Sharma's iconic walk.
- Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, won the PSL title.
- Azam's trophy celebration sparked comparisons to Rohit Sharma.
- Social media users trolled Azam for the mimicry.
Babar Azam Trolled: Babar Azam finally achieved a major milestone in his career as captain, guiding Peshawar Zalmi to a memorable title win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side clinched a five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final held at Gaddafi Stadium, marking a long-awaited triumph for both captain and franchise. While the win itself was a significant achievement, it was the post-match celebrations that quickly caught the attention of fans across social media platforms. Check it out:
Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup celebration but turned a legendary moment into a meme 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xrxjxsRI55— Ankur (@flick_class) May 4, 2026
As Babar went to collect the PSL trophy, several fans noticed similarities between his gesture and Rohit Sharma's iconic walk following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.
Celebration Sparks Social Media Buzz
Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, prompting widespread reactions. Social media users began comparing the two celebrations, with many stating that Babar had copied Rohit Sharma.
Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup celebration but turned a legendary moment into a meme 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xrxjxsRI55— Ankur (@flick_class) May 4, 2026
Babar Azam tried to copy Rohit Sharma's iconic wall celebration after winning the PSL but badly failed.— TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) May 4, 2026
This guys are so obsessed with IPL and Indian players 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nb1QYzhiC2
🚨 PSL IS A CHEAP COPY OF IPL PROVEN AGAIN— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 4, 2026
After copying IPL, PSL saw Babar Azam and Pakistani FOSSIL Ifthikhar Ahmed copied Rohit Sharma's iconic "trophy walk" to receive ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/750EUUtWow
Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to copy Rohit Sharma’s iconic celebration but failed disastrously 😭🤣— Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) May 4, 2026
Just look at Iftikhar Ahmed bro tried his best but failed badly 😂 pic.twitter.com/uPZvlnEANJ
That was started by Messi man its not rohit,but still babar somehow fumbled both virat and rohits memorable celebrations😭— xxyyrr (@8l_34) May 4, 2026
Rohit Sharma Ka Cheap Copy— amertha.work (@amerthawork) May 4, 2026
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Historic Win Ends Title Drought
After years of near-misses, the Pakistan skipper has finally added a major T20 title to his resume, delivering a memorable campaign for his team and supporters.
This victory marked Babar’s first PSL trophy as skipper, a milestone that had eluded him in previous seasons. For Peshawar Zalmi, the triumph carried added significance as it ended an extended wait for silverware.
The franchise secured its second PSL title overall and its first championship since 2017.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Babar Azam win the PSL trophy?
What happened during the post-match celebrations?
Babar Azam's trophy celebration gesture was compared to Rohit Sharma's walk after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, sparking social media reactions.
Was this Babar Azam's first PSL title as captain?
Yes, this was Babar Azam's first PSL trophy as captain, marking a significant career milestone.
How many PSL titles has Peshawar Zalmi won?
This victory marked Peshawar Zalmi's second PSL title overall, with their last championship being in 2017.