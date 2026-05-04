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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Babar Azam's Trophy Celebration Goes Viral, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma

WATCH: Babar Azam's Trophy Celebration Goes Viral, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma

Babar Azam won his first PSL title as captain with Peshawar Zalmi, but his trophy celebration grabbed attention online with fans comparing it to Rohit Sharma's iconic walk.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, won the PSL title.
  • Azam's trophy celebration sparked comparisons to Rohit Sharma.
  • Social media users trolled Azam for the mimicry.

Babar Azam Trolled: Babar Azam finally achieved a major milestone in his career as captain, guiding Peshawar Zalmi to a memorable title win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side clinched a five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final held at Gaddafi Stadium, marking a long-awaited triumph for both captain and franchise. While the win itself was a significant achievement, it was the post-match celebrations that quickly caught the attention of fans across social media platforms. Check it out:

As Babar went to collect the PSL trophy, several fans noticed similarities between his gesture and Rohit Sharma's iconic walk following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Celebration Sparks Social Media Buzz

Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, prompting widespread reactions. Social media users began comparing the two celebrations, with many stating that Babar had copied Rohit Sharma.

Also Check: BCCI Set To Crack Down On ‘Girlfriend Culture’ In IPL 2026: Report

Historic Win Ends Title Drought

After years of near-misses, the Pakistan skipper has finally added a major T20 title to his resume, delivering a memorable campaign for his team and supporters.

This victory marked Babar’s first PSL trophy as skipper, a milestone that had eluded him in previous seasons. For Peshawar Zalmi, the triumph carried added significance as it ended an extended wait for silverware.

The franchise secured its second PSL title overall and its first championship since 2017. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Babar Azam win the PSL trophy?

Yes, Babar Azam captained Peshawar Zalmi to a PSL title win, defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final.

What happened during the post-match celebrations?

Babar Azam's trophy celebration gesture was compared to Rohit Sharma's walk after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, sparking social media reactions.

Was this Babar Azam's first PSL title as captain?

Yes, this was Babar Azam's first PSL trophy as captain, marking a significant career milestone.

How many PSL titles has Peshawar Zalmi won?

This victory marked Peshawar Zalmi's second PSL title overall, with their last championship being in 2017.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Babar Azam PSL Mohsin Naqvi
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