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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Scripts History, Breaks T20 Run-Scoring Record In IPL 2026 Opener

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Breaks T20 Run-Scoring Record In IPL 2026 Opener

Virat Kohli creates history in IPL 2026 opener vs SRH, surpassing a major T20 milestone while leading RCB’s chase in a high-scoring clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli Breaks T20 Record: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is underway as of this writing. The latter has posted a 201-run total for the former to chase down, and Virat Kohli is currently at the crease, hunting down the target. While the match is far from its end, Kohli has already scripted history in the pursuit, breaking a T20 run-scoring record that was previously held by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. In fact, he has reached the mark in much lesser innings, which just goes on to show his batting prowess.

Kohli Becomes Asian With Most T20 Runs

Earlier, Shoaib Malik was the Asian with most T20 runs, having scored 13,571 in 557 matches. Virat Kohli has now overtaken him in 415 matches.

He was 29 runs away from achieving the feat prior to the IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH opening clash, and with his 50+ stand, has gone ahead of the former Pakistan international cricketer in the list.

RCB, the defending champions, remain well within reach of the target set by SRH, and with Virat Kohli’s proven expertise in run-chases, he could very well kick off the new season on a strong note.

Retirement From T20Is

As many would know, Virat Kohli retired from T20 International cricket back in 2024 after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup. Representing India in 125 matches (117 innings), he scored 4,188 runs, which feature 38 half-centuries, and a solitary ton. 

His only appearances in the shortest format since then have been with RCB in the IPL. 

Despite limited appearances in T20 cricket following that retirement, Kohli surpassing Shoaib Malik in 142 fewer matches underlines the remarkable consistency and dominance that have defined his illustrious career.

Also Check: 'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill

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Frequently Asked Questions

What T20 record did Virat Kohli break?

Virat Kohli broke the record for most T20 runs by an Asian cricketer, previously held by Shoaib Malik.

How many runs did Shoaib Malik score in T20s?

Shoaib Malik scored 13,571 runs in 557 T20 matches.

In how many matches did Virat Kohli surpass Shoaib Malik's T20 record?

Virat Kohli surpassed Shoaib Malik's record in 415 T20 matches, 142 less than Malik.

When did Virat Kohli retire from T20 Internationals?

Virat Kohli retired from T20 International cricket in 2024 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli SRH RCB T20 Records IPL 2026
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