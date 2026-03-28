Virat Kohli Scripts History, Breaks T20 Run-Scoring Record In IPL 2026 Opener

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli Breaks T20 Record: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is underway as of this writing. The latter has posted a 201-run total for the former to chase down, and Virat Kohli is currently at the crease, hunting down the target. While the match is far from its end, Kohli has already scripted history in the pursuit, breaking a T20 run-scoring record that was previously held by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. In fact, he has reached the mark in much lesser innings, which just goes on to show his batting prowess.

Kohli Becomes Asian With Most T20 Runs

Earlier, Shoaib Malik was the Asian with most T20 runs, having scored 13,571 in 557 matches. Virat Kohli has now overtaken him in 415 matches.

He was 29 runs away from achieving the feat prior to the IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH opening clash, and with his 50+ stand, has gone ahead of the former Pakistan international cricketer in the list.

RCB, the defending champions, remain well within reach of the target set by SRH, and with Virat Kohli’s proven expertise in run-chases, he could very well kick off the new season on a strong note.

Retirement From T20Is

As many would know, Virat Kohli retired from T20 International cricket back in 2024 after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup. Representing India in 125 matches (117 innings), he scored 4,188 runs, which feature 38 half-centuries, and a solitary ton.

His only appearances in the shortest format since then have been with RCB in the IPL.

Despite limited appearances in T20 cricket following that retirement, Kohli surpassing Shoaib Malik in 142 fewer matches underlines the remarkable consistency and dominance that have defined his illustrious career.

Also Check: 'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill