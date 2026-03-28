'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill

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Ishan Kishan's Epic Reply To Shubman Gill: A new and exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us with captains of all 10 teams having recently met during the Captains' Day event. A segments from that event, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper, Ishan Kishan (taking on the role for the time being in the absence of Pat Cummins), and Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, Shubman Gill, has surfaced in which the latter takes a light-hearted swipe at the former's height. However, Kishan's response leaves Gill speechless. Check it out:

Interviewer: Sahiba asked Ishan Aap pura kaam karoge ya aadha, as captain????



Shubman Gill: Height ke hisaab se karega.



Ishan Kishan: Sachin sir se bhi tu yahi bolega.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jo53bno0Uk March 28, 2026

The interviewer asks Ishan Kishan, "poora kaam karenge ya aadha (will you do the full job or just half?)". At that moment, Shubman Gill jumps in with a cheeky remark, "height ke hisaab se karega(he’ll do it according to his height)", joking about the former's relatively shorter height.

Kishan responds instantly with a sharp comeback, asking Gill, "Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji ko bhi tu same bolega? (would you say the same about Sachin Paaji?)", a reply that leaves everyone in the room laughing.

Kishan Leads SRH In IPL 2026 Opener Against RCB

Pat Cummins is set to miss the opening fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2026 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he continues his recovery from a persistent back strain.

In his absence, the leadership responsibility is expected to fall on the young Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter heads into the tournament on the back of an impressive run with India, having played a key role in their triumph at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He also guided Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, underlining his growing credentials as a leader alongside his attacking batting approach.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar enters the season with considerable momentum after captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title in his debut season as skipper. With a refreshed squad at his disposal and the experienced Virat Kohli providing support, Patidar will be aiming to build on that success.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, will take the field on Tuesday against Shreyas Iyers' Punjab Kings (PBKS).