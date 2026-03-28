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HomeSportsIPL'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill

'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan’s witty comeback to Shubman Gill’s height jibe goes viral ahead of IPL 2026, as he leads SRH in Pat Cummins’ absence.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Ishan Kishan's Epic Reply To Shubman Gill: A new and exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us with captains of all 10 teams having recently met during the Captains' Day event. A segments from that event, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper, Ishan Kishan (taking on the role for the time being in the absence of Pat Cummins), and Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, Shubman Gill, has surfaced in which the latter takes a light-hearted swipe at the former's height. However, Kishan's response leaves Gill speechless. Check it out:

The interviewer asks Ishan Kishan, "poora kaam karenge ya aadha (will you do the full job or just half?)". At that moment, Shubman Gill jumps in with a cheeky remark, "height ke hisaab se karega(he’ll do it according to his height)", joking about the former's relatively shorter height.

Kishan responds instantly with a sharp comeback, asking Gill, "Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji ko bhi tu same bolega? (would you say the same about Sachin Paaji?)", a reply that leaves everyone in the room laughing.

Kishan Leads SRH In IPL 2026 Opener Against RCB

Pat Cummins is set to miss the opening fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2026 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he continues his recovery from a persistent back strain.

In his absence, the leadership responsibility is expected to fall on the young Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter heads into the tournament on the back of an impressive run with India, having played a key role in their triumph at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He also guided Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, underlining his growing credentials as a leader alongside his attacking batting approach.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar enters the season with considerable momentum after captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first-ever IPL title in his debut season as skipper. With a refreshed squad at his disposal and the experienced Virat Kohli providing support, Patidar will be aiming to build on that success.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, will take the field on Tuesday against Shreyas Iyers' Punjab Kings (PBKS).

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ishan Kishan captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener?

Pat Cummins will miss the opening fixtures due to a back strain. Ishan Kishan is expected to lead the team in his absence.

What was Shubman Gill's light-hearted jab at Ishan Kishan?

During a Captains' Day event, Shubman Gill joked about Ishan Kishan's height, suggesting he'd do his captaincy job 'according to his height'.

How did Ishan Kishan respond to Shubman Gill's remark?

Ishan Kishan humorously retorted by asking if Shubman Gill would say the same thing to Sachin Tendulkar, which left everyone laughing.

What is Ishan Kishan's recent form as a leader?

Kishan is on a high after playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup win and leading Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Shubman Gill SRH GT IPL 2026
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