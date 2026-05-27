Why Siddaramaiah’s Exit Could Become A Political Risk For Congress In Karnataka

Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after multiple reports suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down within the next 24 hours. While the Congress leadership has not officially confirmed any transition, political observers believe removing Siddaramaiah at this stage could trigger serious political and organisational challenges for the party in the state.

AHINDA Coalition Remains Siddaramaiah’s Biggest Strength

Siddaramaiah’s political influence is deeply rooted in the AHINDA social coalition, a Kannada acronym referring to minorities, backward classes and Dalits. For years, this social bloc has formed the core of his political support base and played a decisive role in Congress’ return to power in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Leaders within the party acknowledge that Siddaramaiah enjoys significant support among Kuruba voters, Other Backward Classes and marginalised communities, making him one of the strongest mass leaders in Karnataka Congress.

Backward Class Groups Warn Congress Leadership

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities has openly warned the Congress high command against replacing Siddaramaiah. Federation leaders argued that the government came to power primarily because of the backing of backward classes and AHINDA communities.

Federation president Ramachandrappa said there was no other Congress leader with Siddaramaiah’s stature and warned that removing him could politically damage the party.

“If reports of his resignation are true, the 70 per cent community base associated with Congress will collapse. We will show this in the coming days,” he said.

He further warned that backward class organisations were preparing protests and agitation if Siddaramaiah was forced to resign.

Focus On Social Justice Strengthened His Position

In recent months, Siddaramaiah has sharpened his political messaging around caste representation, social justice, reservation sub-classification and the caste census. Political analysts believe these issues helped him consolidate support among backward communities and reinforce his importance within the Congress structure.

This has also made any leadership change more sensitive, especially ahead of future elections where caste equations are expected to play a major role.

Reports suggest the Congress leadership has explored offering Siddaramaiah a larger organisational role at the national level along with a Rajya Sabha seat as part of a possible transition formula.

However, sources indicate that the veteran leader has not immediately agreed to the proposal, adding further uncertainty to the situation.

Fear Of Internal Rebellion Within Congress

Another major concern for Congress is Siddaramaiah’s loyal support base within the party. Political observers believe that if he is removed abruptly, some loyalist MLAs and leaders could openly rebel or distance themselves from the organisation.

A similar situation unfolded in Rajasthan in 2022 when the Congress high command explored appointing Sachin Pilot as Chief Minister in place of Ashok Gehlot. The move triggered a major rebellion, with over 90 MLAs loyal to Gehlot threatening mass resignations, ultimately forcing the party to maintain status quo.

Congress leaders now fear that a similar power struggle in Karnataka could weaken the government, deepen factionalism and impact the party’s electoral prospects in the state.