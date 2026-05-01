IPL 2026: This Team Could Sneak Into Playoffs As A Wild Card

Indian Premier League 2026 season is unfolding in gripping fashion, with the playoff race getting tighter after every game. A total of 42 matches have been played so far, yet no team has officially secured a playoff spot, and none have been eliminated either.

Amid this closely contested scenario, an interesting subplot is emerging - one that hasn’t drawn much attention. A team currently outside the top four could still shake up the standings and potentially sneak in as a ‘wild card’ entrant by disrupting the campaigns of leading contenders.

Where PBKS, SRH and RR stand

At present, Punjab Kings sit at the top of the table with 13 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed third with 12 points, while the Rajasthan Royals occupy the fourth spot, also with 12 points. Both Punjab and Rajasthan are widely seen as strong contenders to qualify to IPL Playoffs from here, with PBKS even in contention for a top-two finish.

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Why Gujarat Titans are a serious threat

Gujarat Titans, currently fifth with 10 points from 9 matches (5 wins, 4 losses), could play a decisive role in reshaping the table. With five matches left, including key fixtures against Punjab and Rajasthan, GT have a real opportunity to influence the fate of multiple teams.

If they manage to defeat Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals, it could complicate the playoff race. Any slip-up from the current top four could then open the door for Shubman Gill’s side to make a late surge into IPL 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated May 1)

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Played: 8 | Won: 6 | Lost: 1 | N/R: 1 | Points: 13 | NRR: +1.043

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +1.420

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.832

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.617

5. Gujarat Titans (GT) - Played: 9 | Won: 5 | Lost: 4 | N/R: 0 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.192

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -0.121

7. Delhi Capitals (DC) - Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -1.060

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 1 | Points: 5 | NRR: -0.751

9. Mumbai Indians (MI) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 6 | N/R: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -0.784

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 6 | N/R: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -1.106

Gujarat Titans’ remaining fixtures:

May 3, 2026 - vs Punjab Kings

May 9, 2026 - vs Rajasthan Royals

May 12, 2026 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16, 2026 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21, 2026 - vs Chennai Super Kings

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