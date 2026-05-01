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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: This Team Could Sneak Into Playoffs As A Wild Card

IPL 2026: This Team Could Sneak Into Playoffs As A Wild Card

This team, currently outside the top four in IPL 2026 Points Table, still has the potential to upset the standings and could slip into the playoffs.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 04:48 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League 2026 season is unfolding in gripping fashion, with the playoff race getting tighter after every game. A total of 42 matches have been played so far, yet no team has officially secured a playoff spot, and none have been eliminated either.

Amid this closely contested scenario, an interesting subplot is emerging - one that hasn’t drawn much attention. A team currently outside the top four could still shake up the standings and potentially sneak in as a ‘wild card’ entrant by disrupting the campaigns of leading contenders.

Where PBKS, SRH and RR stand

At present, Punjab Kings sit at the top of the table with 13 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed third with 12 points, while the Rajasthan Royals occupy the fourth spot, also with 12 points. Both Punjab and Rajasthan are widely seen as strong contenders to qualify to IPL Playoffs from here, with PBKS even in contention for a top-two finish.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli Loses Cool During Match; Shubman Gill's 9-Word Post Goes Viral

Why Gujarat Titans are a serious threat

Gujarat Titans, currently fifth with 10 points from 9 matches (5 wins, 4 losses), could play a decisive role in reshaping the table. With five matches left, including key fixtures against Punjab and Rajasthan, GT have a real opportunity to influence the fate of multiple teams.

If they manage to defeat Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals, it could complicate the playoff race. Any slip-up from the current top four could then open the door for Shubman Gill’s side to make a late surge into IPL 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated May 1)

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Played: 8 | Won: 6 | Lost: 1 | N/R: 1 | Points: 13 | NRR: +1.043

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +1.420

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.832

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | N/R: 0 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.617

5. Gujarat Titans (GT) - Played: 9 | Won: 5 | Lost: 4 | N/R: 0 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.192

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -0.121

7. Delhi Capitals (DC) - Played: 8 | Won: 3 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 0 | Points: 6 | NRR: -1.060

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 5 | N/R: 1 | Points: 5 | NRR: -0.751

9. Mumbai Indians (MI) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 6 | N/R: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -0.784

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Played: 8 | Won: 2 | Lost: 6 | N/R: 0 | Points: 4 | NRR: -1.106

Gujarat Titans’ remaining fixtures:

May 3, 2026 - vs Punjab Kings

May 9, 2026 - vs Rajasthan Royals

May 12, 2026 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16, 2026 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21, 2026 - vs Chennai Super Kings

Also on ABP Live | Mumbai Indians Hit By 'Separate Travel' Drama Involving Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has any team officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs yet?

No, as of May 1, 2026, no team has officially secured a playoff spot in the IPL 2026 season. All teams are still in contention.

Which teams are currently in the top four of the IPL 2026 standings?

The top four teams are Punjab Kings (13 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points), and Rajasthan Royals (12 points).

Can Gujarat Titans still make it to the IPL 2026 playoffs?

Yes, Gujarat Titans, currently fifth with 10 points, have a strong chance. With five matches remaining, including key games against top teams, they can influence the playoff race.

What are Gujarat Titans' upcoming key fixtures that could impact the playoff race?

Gujarat Titans have important matches against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining schedule.

Published at : 01 May 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IPL Playoffs IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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