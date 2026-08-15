Major Twist In Rohit Sharma's ODI Journey Amid Retirement Talks

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is expected to extend his One Day International (ODI) career and feature in India’s upcoming home series against West Indies following high-level discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). IND vs WI series begins from September 27 onwards.

However, uncertainty continues to linger over the tenure of Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the Men’s National Selection Committee, whose contract status remains up in the air.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future Secured

Speculation regarding Rohit's future in 50-over cricket had intensified following India’s recent series engagements, with discussions centered on workload management and long-term planning for 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. There were reports as per which Yashasvi Jaiswal is being considered to replace permanently as opener in ODI squad.

However, new reports have emerged that claim that after positive dialogues between Rohit and BCCI top brass, the veteran opener expressed his commitment to continue leading and playing in the ODI format.

Rohit Sharma will be available for selection for the bilateral ODI series against West Indies, providing stability to the top order.

Decision Pending on Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar, who was appointed as chief selector in July 2023, has overseen crucial transitional phases, including major ICC tournaments and domestic squad rotations.

However, with his initial term coming up for review, the BCCI is yet to formalize an extension or announce a fresh selection process, leaving his long-term future with the committee undecided for now.

Agarkar's tenure as BCCI chief selector comes to an end in September. There are reports claiming that Zaheer Khan is one of the frontrunners to replace him as the chief selector. It is highly likelt that Agarkar might be asked to stay till ODI World Cup 2027 as his close aide Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India head coach comes to end with the mega ICC tournament.