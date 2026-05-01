Mumbai Indians Hit By 'Separate Travel' Drama Involving Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma

Reports of a "rift" within Mumbai Indians (MI) camp have intensified during IPL 2026, following claims that senior stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah opted for separate travel arrangements rather than commuting with the rest of the squad. The franchise has not officially confirmed a fracture in the locker room, but several incidents have fueled the speculation of growing tension under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

"Separate Travel" Controversy

The rumors began when Rohit and Bumrah were reportedly spotted traveling independently from the team bus during recent away fixtures. Fans and local media noted that while the majority of the squad arrived at the airport or stadium in the official team bus, the two veterans arrived in private vehicles.

In high-profile leagues like the IPL, senior players are occasionally granted permission to travel separately for personal reasons or to manage injuries. However, given MI’s poor form and the existing scrutiny on the leadership change, this was interpreted by many as a sign of detachment from the team unit.

Chaos During Jamnagar "Vacation"

Adding to the turmoil, a security incident during MI's mid-season break in Jamnagar (around April 24) saw both Rohit and Bumrah express visible frustration.

Security Breach: While the team was arriving for a short bonding trip, a lapse in security at the airport led to chaotic scenes with fans crowding the players. Rohit Sharma was seen visibly upset, reportedly arguing with security personnel regarding the lack of a proper corridor for player movement. Bumrah also appeared disgruntled by the lack of management during the transit.

On-Field Struggles & Injury Woes

The "rift" rumors are compounded by MI’s dismal performance on the field. MI is currently languishing at 9th place with only two wins in eight games. The former captain has been sidelined since April 12 with a hamstring injury. Skipper Hardik Pandya recently stated that Rohit is "still not match-ready" and may miss more games, leading to further speculation about the veteran’s role in the current setup. Ace pacer Bumrah has faced an uncharacteristic struggle, recently going for 54 runs in 4 overs without a wicket against SRH on April 29.

Management’s Stance

Hardik Pandya has publicly attempted to downplay the drama, emphasizing that the team is focused on a "reset." Following the failure to defend 243 against SRH, Hardik stated he "won't put his bowlers under the bus," though he admitted the unit has failed to live up to the "Mumbai Indians standard."