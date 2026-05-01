Virat Kohli Loses Cool During Match; Shubman Gill's 9-Word Post Goes Viral

In a Thursday clash in Indian Premier League 2026, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets. During the chase, Shubman Gill lit up the innings with a rapid 43 off just 18 balls. He survived a close run-out chance when Virat Kohli fired a sharp throw at the stumps but missed. However, Kohli had the last laugh when he later caught Gill and celebrated the dismissal with an intense reaction.

The end result turned up in GT's favor as they attained a win over the defending IPL champions.

After the win, Shubman Gill shared a series of photos on Instagram. One of the images captured Kohli staring at him, which quickly grabbed attention. Gill captioned the post: “Play Bold. Bold performance by the team tonight,” - interestingly echoing RCB’s popular tagline.

Check viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

There was plenty of on-field chatter between Virat Kohli and Gill throughout the match, with moments of playful banter and exchanges.

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Kohli was also involved in a heated discussion with the umpire over a contentious catch taken by Jason Holder to dismiss Rajat Patidar. While the third umpire ruled it out, RCB players, including Kohli, believed the ball had touched the ground.

Kohli heads to Mumbai briefly

Following the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to travel to Lucknow for their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, Virat Kohli has temporarily left the squad and flown to Mumbai to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday on May 1. He is expected to rejoin the team in Lucknow after the celebrations.

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