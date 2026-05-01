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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Loses Cool During Match; Shubman Gill's 9-Word Post Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Loses Cool During Match; Shubman Gill's 9-Word Post Goes Viral

Shubman Gill posted a set of photos on Instagram, with one particular image - showing Virat Kohli staring at him.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 03:20 PM (IST)

In a Thursday clash in Indian Premier League 2026, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets. During the chase, Shubman Gill lit up the innings with a rapid 43 off just 18 balls. He survived a close run-out chance when Virat Kohli fired a sharp throw at the stumps but missed. However, Kohli had the last laugh when he later caught Gill and celebrated the dismissal with an intense reaction.

The end result turned up in GT's favor as they attained a win over the defending IPL champions.

After the win, Shubman Gill shared a series of photos on Instagram. One of the images captured Kohli staring at him, which quickly grabbed attention. Gill captioned the post: “Play Bold. Bold performance by the team tonight,” - interestingly echoing RCB’s popular tagline.

Check viral post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

There was plenty of on-field chatter between Virat Kohli and Gill throughout the match, with moments of playful banter and exchanges.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli Creates History With Five Consecutive Fours In An Over

Kohli was also involved in a heated discussion with the umpire over a contentious catch taken by Jason Holder to dismiss Rajat Patidar. While the third umpire ruled it out, RCB players, including Kohli, believed the ball had touched the ground.

Kohli heads to Mumbai briefly

Following the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to travel to Lucknow for their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, Virat Kohli has temporarily left the squad and flown to Mumbai to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday on May 1. He is expected to rejoin the team in Lucknow after the celebrations.

Also on ABP Live | Ban Looming? Virat Kohli In Heated Exchange With Umpire

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash.

What was Shubman Gill's contribution to Gujarat Titans' chase?

Shubman Gill played a rapid 43 off just 18 balls, significantly aiding Gujarat Titans' chase for victory.

Why did Virat Kohli temporarily leave the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad?

Virat Kohli has temporarily left the squad to travel to Mumbai to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday on May 1.

What was the context of Virat Kohli's intense celebration after catching Shubman Gill?

Virat Kohli caught Shubman Gill and celebrated the dismissal with an intense reaction after earlier being on the receiving end of Gill's quick scoring.

Published at : 01 May 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill IPL IPL 2026
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