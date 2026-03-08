Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: New Announcement Date And Time Revealed

IPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: According to latest television listings from Star Sports, the Indian Premier League 2026 schedule is expected to be unveiled on a revised date rather than today.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Pushed to March 9: The suspense surrounding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches has been extended by another 24 hours. Fans were eagerly anticipating the release today, March 8, coinciding with T20 World Cup final, but now the official announcement has been deferred. As per reports, according to latest TV schedules from host broadcaster Star Sports, IPL 2026 fixtures are now set to be revealed at 6:00 PM IST (time not officially confirmed by Star Sports) on Monday, March 9.

Star Sports has confirmed earlier reports indicating that Indian Premier League 2026 season will begin on March 28, which is two days later than the initially expected start date.

What to Expect Tomorrow (March 9)

When IPL 2026 schedule announcement drops at 6 PM tomorrow, BCCI is expected to follow the "staggered release" strategy used in previous election years (2019 and 2024).

Phase 1 Only: BCCI will likely release IPL 2026 schedule for only the first 15 to 20 days of the tournament (approximately March 28 to mid-April).

Confirmed Opener: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as defending champions, will host the first game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Their rumored opponent is the 2025 runner-up, Punjab Kings.

Venue Clarity: Expect confirmation on RCB’s home-split (5 games in Bengaluru, 2 in Raipur) and whether Rajasthan Royals will use Guwahati as a secondary base despite state elections in Assam.

Why IPL Schedule will be announced in two phases?

BCCI is navigating a complex logistical landscape this year, leading to a more cautious rollout of the 19th edition’s calendar.

The "Election Factor": Major state assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry during the March-May window. Since polling dates for these regions are still being finalized by the Election Commission, BCCI cannot yet lock in the full 84-match schedule.

T20 World Cup Transition: With the World Cup final taking place today in Ahmedabad, it is possible that the board requires a "rebranding window" to transition the vibe from ICC World Cup to IPL. 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the IPL 2026 schedule be announced?

The IPL 2026 schedule will be announced on March 9 at 6:00 PM IST. It was originally planned for release on March 8.

Will the full IPL 2026 schedule be released at once?

No, the BCCI is expected to release the schedule in phases. Only the first 15 to 20 days of the tournament will be announced initially.

Who will play in the opening match of IPL 2026?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the opening match on March 28. Their likely opponent is the 2025 runner-up, Punjab Kings.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being announced in phases?

The schedule is being released in phases due to upcoming state assembly elections and the transition from the T20 World Cup.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
