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English NewsSportsCricketSunil Gavaskar Issues Big WTC Warning For Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tests

Sunil Gavaskar Issues Big WTC Warning For Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tests

Sunil Gavaskar urges Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to put Indian cricket ahead of big names as India prepares for a critical 2-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Winning 2-0 is crucial; 0-2 loss would be disastrous.

Former India captain and legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has sent a clear message to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management as they prepare for a crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. With India currently sitting fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, Gavaskar emphasized that the team must prioritize collective success over individual stardom if they want to secure a spot in the WTC Final.

Under new skipper Shubman Gill, India faces a daunting challenge in island conditions, making the upcoming series critical to keeping their final qualification campaign on track.

ALSO READ: ‘People Can’t Digest The Truth’: Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On Gautam Gambhir's Criticism

WTC Standings And The Road Ahead

India currently finds itself in a tough spot in the World Test Championship cycle. The team coached by Gautam Gambhir occupies fifth place in the standings with four victories and four defeats from nine matches, holding a PCT (percentage of points) of 48.15. India has nine Tests remaining in total to prove their mettle and qualify for the marquee WTC Final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka sits just below India in sixth spot with a PCT of 41.67, making the upcoming two-match series starting August 15 highly impactful for both teams.

Gavaskar's Exact Words On Team Priority

In his column for Sportstar, Sunil Gavaskar laid out what is needed for India to succeed in subcontinental conditions against a tough home side. Expressing his thoughts directly, Gavaskar wrote:

"The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy, as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team. Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC Final. To be able to do so requires loads of effort and also some luck but, above all, the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be."

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir’s Job In Trouble? BCCI’s Decision Comes With 2 Big Factors

WTC Scenario Analysis For India

The mathematical outcome of this series will significantly alter India's trajectory in the WTC points table:

If India Wins 2–0: India’s PCT will improve to 57.58. However, they will remain in fifth position, behind fourth-placed Bangladesh (PCT of 58.33).

If The Series Ends 1–1: India's PCT will settle at 48.48, allowing them to retain fifth place, while Sri Lanka will remain behind them in sixth with a PCT of 44.44.

If India Wins 1–0: India stays fifth but raises its PCT to 51.52.

If India Loses 0–2: This would prove disastrous for Shubman Gill and Co. India's PCT would drop sharply to 39.39, enabling Sri Lanka to leapfrog into fourth place with a PCT of 61.11.

While a 0–2 loss would not completely end India's WTC Final hopes, it would put immense pressure on the team ahead of their upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka?

Shubman Gill is the new skipper for the Indian team in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs SL
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