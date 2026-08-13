Jharkhand Protest: Students Question Administration's Silence Over Devendra Mahto's Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students accuse administration of withholding hunger-striking leader's health details.

Devendra Mahto, hospitalized, sought permission to rejoin protest site.

Protesters demand exam transparency, independent probe; talks previously failed.

Ranchi, Aug 13 (PTI) Students protesting against alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand on Thursday accused the Ranchi district administration of deliberately withholding the health details of Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days over the issue.

Mahto is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital here, and he had written to the Ranchi civil surgeon on Wednesday night, seeking permission to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

The job aspirants have been demonstrating for the past 20 days in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities.

“Why are the health details of JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto being kept under wraps after 12 days on fast, and why are we not allowed to meet him at Sadar Hospital?” one of the protesting students said.

‘JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch’ president Ramavtar Mahto accused the administration of deliberately cutting off access to Mahto, and withholding his health updates to weaken the students’ stir.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader had to be admitted to hospital on Monday, after his health deteriorated following his participation in a march to the Jharkhand assembly by the agitating students.

In his letter to the Ranchi civil surgeon, Mahto said that thousands of protesting students stand with him in this movement.

"Today, I wrote a letter to the civil surgeon seeking permission to go to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest spot. My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," Mahto said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The students have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Tensions escalated rose after a confrontation between protesters and the police during their march towards the assembly on Monday, with security personnel using batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the agitators.

Earlier, six rounds of talks between the government and student representatives failed to end the deadlock.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)