Afghanistan Request BCCI To Reschedule India T20I For Ganesh Chaturthi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ACB requests T20I match moved to September 14.

BCCI approval pending; original series dates remain unchanged.

Afghanistan hosts series in India, crucial for Asian Games.

India vs Afghanistan T20I: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a request to reschedule one of the upcoming T20Is against India to September 14, which falls on Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to a report by India Today, the ACB wants either the first or second match of the three-game series moved to September 14 so that the fixture coincides with the festival celebrations in New Delhi.

The proposed change is yet to be approved by the BCCI. Until the two boards reach an agreement, the existing schedule will remain unchanged.

Afghanistan Wants India T20I On September 14

The three-match series is currently scheduled to begin on September 13, with the second T20I on September 15 and the final match on September 17.

The ACB has reportedly asked whether either the opening match or the second T20I can be moved to September 14.

“Sources familiar with the development have told India Today that the ACB has asked the BCCI if either the first or second T20I could be moved to September 14, which falls on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The request would not affect the number of matches in the series. Instead, it would simply alter the date of either the first or second fixture.

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The proposal still needs the BCCI's approval, meaning the original September 13, 15 and 17 schedule remains the official plan for now.

All three matches are scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Why Afghanistan Are Playing India In New Delhi

Although Afghanistan are designated as the hosts, the series will be played entirely in India.

The arrangement comes amid circumstances that prevent Afghanistan from regularly staging home international matches. India has previously served as a venue for Afghanistan's international fixtures when the team has been unable to host matches at home.

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The upcoming series is nevertheless significant for Afghanistan as it marks the team's first bilateral series against India as part of the Future Tours Programme in which Afghanistan are officially the designated hosts.

Playing the matches in New Delhi allows Afghanistan to retain the series while using an established international venue.

India-Afghanistan Series Comes Before Asian Games

The T20I series will also give both teams valuable preparation ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, which are scheduled to begin later in September.

With the matches coming shortly before the multi-sport event, both sides could use the series to assess combinations and give players an opportunity to build momentum in the T20 format.

For India, the timing also adds significance to an already crowded September schedule.

Bangladesh Tour Adds More Uncertainty

India's proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh remains uncertain, adding another complication to the team's September calendar.

The tour was previously postponed, and any fresh proposal would require the BCCI to consult the Indian government before a final decision is taken.

With the Afghanistan series now scheduled for the middle of September, India's international calendar for the month could still undergo further changes.

For now, the Afghanistan T20Is remain scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17 in New Delhi. If the BCCI accepts the ACB's request, one of the first two matches will instead be played on September 14, Ganesh Chaturthi.