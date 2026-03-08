Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026: Two Weak Areas That Might Cost RCB IPL 2026 Trophy

IPL 2026: Can RCB defend their crown? Despite a formidable batting order, a thin spin department and an injury-prone pace attack remain the two biggest threats to their IPL 2026 campaign.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the IPL 2026 season with the heavy weight of expectation and the target of every other franchise on their back. While the euphoria of their 2025 triumph still lingers, a cold analysis of their current roster reveals structural cracks that could derail their quest for a back-to-back title.

Despite a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, the Bengaluru outfit faces two glaring tactical vulnerabilities. If left unaddressed by the team management, these specific gaps in the squad could prove to be the difference between a successful title defense and a premature exit.

A Lack of Wrist-Spin Depth

In the modern T20 era, the middle overs are won or lost by the ability to take wickets with wrist spin. While RCB has secured the services of Suyash Sharma to lead their leg-spin attack, the cupboard looks remarkably bare beyond him. Relying on a single young specialist puts immense pressure on the rest of the bowling unit to contain runs rather than attack the stumps.

The support cast, consisting primarily of Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer, offers decent finger-spin and all-round utility, but none possess the game-changing "mystery" or wicket-taking threat of a specialist wrist spinner. On the flat, high-scoring deck of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the absence of a reliable backup leg-spinner could allow opposition batters to cruise through the middle phase without the fear of being outfoxed by variations.

The Fragile Fast Bowling Unit Clouded By Fitness and Form Concerns

The second, and perhaps more concerning, weakness is an injury-prone pace battery that lacks recent competitive rhythm. While names like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bring immense pedigree, their recent history is marred by fitness hurdles. Hazlewood has frequently missed large chunks of past IPL campaigns, leaving the attack leaderless at critical phases of the game.

Compounding this issue is the lack of match practice for key domestic assets. Yash Dayal, a vital cog in their powerplay plans, has not featured in competitive cricket since the conclusion of the 2025 season. Relying on a pace attack where the primary strike bowlers are either returning from long layoffs or managing recurring niggles is a high-stakes gamble. In a grueling two-month tournament, any minor injury to the senior pacers could force RCB to field an inexperienced and under-pressure secondary line of defense.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Projected 2026 Squad

Batting Core: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox.

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer.

Bowling Unit: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Royal Challengers Bengaluru's main weaknesses heading into IPL 2026?

RCB faces two key vulnerabilities: a lack of depth in their wrist-spin attack and a fragile fast bowling unit with fitness concerns. These could impact their title defense.

Why is a lack of wrist-spin depth a concern for RCB?

In T20s, wicket-taking wrist spin is crucial for the middle overs. RCB relies heavily on Suyash Sharma, and a lack of backup could allow opposition batters to score freely.

What are the concerns with RCB's fast bowling unit?

Several key pacers are injury-prone or lack recent competitive matches. This makes the bowling attack fragile and potentially inexperienced if senior bowlers are sidelined.

Who are some of the key players in RCB's batting core for IPL 2026?

RCB's batting core includes Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Yash Dayal Phil Salt IPL 2026 RCB Squad
