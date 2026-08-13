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English NewsSportsCricketSaransh Jain’s India Call-Up Came At A Temple After 10 Years Of Waiting

Saransh Jain’s India Call-Up Came At A Temple After 10 Years Of Waiting

After a decade of domestic toil, MP off-spinner Saransh Jain credits patience for earning his maiden India Test call-up for the Sri Lanka tour.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Impressive domestic record includes Ranji, Duleep Trophy triumphs.

After a decade of relentless toil and dedication in domestic cricket, Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain has finally earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Reflecting on his long and demanding journey, the 33-year-old cricketer emphasised that patience and unwavering self-belief were central to reaching this career milestone.

ALSO READ: England All-Rounder Forced Into Retirement After Serious Neck Injury

Surprise Call-Up At A Sacred Moment

Reflecting on the exact moment he learned about his selection in the national squad, Saransh Jain revealed that he was visiting a temple when the news broke. He shared, "When I got the call, I was at a temple. I was driving there, and I saw a call and messages in between. Then I came to know that I was selected."

Seamless Integration Into The Indian Dressing Room

Having spent over ten years in the domestic setup since making his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2014-15 season, Jain did not feel out of place upon joining the national squad. Because he had already shared the dressing room and pitch with a majority of the squad members over the years, the transition felt natural. "Ranji Trophy has an atmosphere. When I joined the team three days ago, I didn't feel much difference. I have played cricket with 70-80 per cent of the players. So I think I have mixed well with all of them," Jain said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Secret To Success: Absolute Patience

For Jain, patience is not just a virtue but an essential prerequisite for anyone aiming to represent India in the longest format of the game. Emphasizing his belief, he stated, "You have to be patient in Test cricket. If you want to play Test cricket for India, you have to be patient. I have been patient since I started my career. I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2014-15. It has been a long journey. It has involved a lot of hard work and sacrifices. One day, I will definitely play for India. That was my feeling."

Strong Family Support And Father's Guidance

Jain's family played a pivotal role in keeping him motivated throughout his long wait. His father, who also represented Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, provided invaluable counsel. "My family is behind me. My dad is a Ranji Trophy player. He told me to be patient. Things will come to you automatically," Jain added.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Issues Big WTC Warning For Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tests

Domestic Track Record And Key Performances

The left-handed batter and off-spinner has built an impressive domestic resume, accumulating 2,223 runs and 188 wickets across 54 first-class appearances.

2022 Ranji Trophy Title: Played a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph by picking up 13 wickets and scoring a vital half-century in the knockout stages.

2025–26 Standout Season: Scored 518 runs at an average of 57.55 and picked up 30 wickets at an average of 20.43.

Duleep Trophy Success: Awarded Player of the Series for Central Zone after taking 16 wickets and scoring two fifties in two matches.

National Duties: Frequently represented India A and previously served as a net bowler during India's series against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

Looking Ahead To The Sri Lanka Series

With the first Test scheduled to begin at the Galle International Stadium, Saransh Jain stands on the verge of making his official Test debut for India, proving that hard work and patience eventually yield rewards.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Saransh Jain adapt to joining the national squad?

Having played with 70-80% of the players in domestic cricket, Jain found the transition natural. He stated that he didn't feel much difference upon joining the team.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI India VS Sri Lanka India Test Squad IND Vs SL Saransh Jain
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