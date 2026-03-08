Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Engaged - All About His Fiancée Aakriti Agarwal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Engaged - All About His Fiancée Aakriti Agarwal

Prithvi Shaw announced the news through a post on social media. His fiancée, Aakriti Agarwal, is known as a social media influencer.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)

Prithvi Shaw engaged to Akriti Agarwal: Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw has officially stepped into a new innings off the field. After months of speculation and viral social media "soft launches," the 26-year-old cricketer is engaged to digital sensation and actress Akriti Agarwal.

Shaw announced the news through a post on social media. His fiancée, Aakriti Agarwal, is known as a social media influencer. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for quite some time before deciding to get engaged.

Shaw and Aakriti recently made heads turn at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. The couple has become one of the most talked-about pairs in the cricket-entertainment circuit.

Here is everything you need to know about the woman who captured Prithvi Shaw's heart.

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is far more than just a "rumored girlfriend." She is a major force in the digital creator economy:

Massive Following: She boasts over 3.4 million followers on Instagram and a rapidly growing YouTube channel with nearly 90,000 subscribers.

Content Specialization: Known for her fashion, lifestyle, and dance reels, Akriti first gained fame on TikTok during the pandemic before successfully transitioning to Instagram.

While she made her name as an influencer, Akriti is now a professional actress. She is set to make her big-screen debut in the upcoming Telugu film "Trimukha," a psychological crime thriller directed by Razesh Naidu. Reports suggest that "Trimukha" is just the beginning, with several mainstream projects already in her pipeline.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
