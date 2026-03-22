IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Could Do What MS Dhoni Did In 2010

Preparations for IPL 2026 are in full swing, with excitement building around another high-octane season of the Indian Premier League. With power-packed batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks on display, fans can expect intense contests throughout the tournament. Amid this buzz, Rajat Patidar stands on the brink of achieving a rare milestone - one that echoes a historic feat by MS Dhoni.

RCB’s Historic 2025 Triumph

Under Patidar’s leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long wait for glory by clinching their maiden IPL title in 2025. After 18 years of near-misses despite featuring legends like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, the franchise finally lifted the trophy - making it a landmark moment in their history. Patidar’s captaincy played a crucial role in ending that drought.

Dhoni’s Benchmark

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in IPL history, set a remarkable benchmark with Chennai Super Kings. He led the team to back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 - first defeating Mumbai Indians in the 2010 final, and then overcoming RCB in 2011. This remains one of the rarest achievements in the league.

Patidar’s Chance to Make History

Heading into IPL 2026, Patidar now has the opportunity to replicate that feat. If RCB successfully defends their title this season, he will become only the second captain after Dhoni to win consecutive IPL trophies - recreating history after nearly 16 years.

Early Fixtures to Watch

RCB will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They will then face Chennai Super Kings on April 5, followed by clashes against Rajasthan Royals (April 10) and Mumbai Indians (April 12).

With momentum on their side and history within reach, all eyes will be on Patidar and RCB as they aim to script another memorable chapter.

Also on ABP Live | India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires Early Warning Shot Ahead Of Season Opener