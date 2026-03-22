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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move

India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? Bangladesh Cricket Board Makes Big Move

To accommodate the six-match white-ball assignment with India, BCB had to make the difficult decision to cancel or indefinitely postpone its series against Ireland.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially prioritized a high-profile white-ball series against India over its scheduled engagement with Ireland. The move ensures that the previously postponed India-Bangladesh series finally has a confirmed slot, much to the delight of fans in both nations.

The New September Schedule

As per reports, following mutual discussions between BCCI and BCB, the tour - originally slated for August 2025 - will now take place in September 2026.

Arrival: Team India is scheduled to reach Bangladesh on August 28, 2026.

ODI Series: September 1, 3, and 6.

T20I Series: September 9, 12, and 13.

History in the Making: This will mark the first-ever bilateral T20I series between the two sides to be held entirely on Bangladeshi soil.

Sacrificing Ireland Series

To accommodate the six-match white-ball assignment with India, BCB had to make the difficult decision to cancel or indefinitely postpone its series against Ireland.

Reasoning: BCB’s Director of Operations, Shahriar Nafees, indicated that the move was necessary to manage player workload and logistical convenience within a "packed" home season that also features Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Commercial Impact: While the cancellation is a blow for Cricket Ireland, the India series is expected to generate significantly higher revenue and viewership, which is crucial for BCB’s 2026 financial goals.

Context of Postponement

IND vs BAN series was originally deferred due to a combination of factors:

Political Climate: Turmoil in Bangladesh in late 2024 and 2025 led to security concerns from the BCCI.

Diplomatic Tensions: The boards waited for a "stable government" and improved law-and-order conditions before finalizing the arrival of the Indian team.

WTC Focus: Both teams also had heavy commitments in the World Test Championship and the 2026 T20 World Cup, necessitating a 12-month delay.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket IND Vs BAN IND Vs BAN Series
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