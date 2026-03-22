IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires Early Warning Shot Ahead Of Season Opener

Star batter Virat Kohli has called on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates to stay fully focused, urging them to “switch on” and make the most of every moment in training as they prepare to defend their IPL title.

Speaking during the team’s first practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli stressed the importance of maintaining the same hunger and intensity that drove their championship-winning campaign last season.

The Road Ahead is Tougher

Reflecting on their journey, Virat Kohli noted that consistent hard work over the past few seasons played a key role in their success. However, he warned that the challenge will only get tougher this time, with rival teams expected to come back stronger and more determined.

RCB will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

Virat Kohli made it clear that there is no room for complacency. He emphasized that the team must remain switched on from the outset and approach every training session with maximum commitment, giving their all throughout the long season ahead.

The franchise has strengthened its squad with the additions of Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, and Satwik Deswal, adding depth to an already strong lineup.

Positive Signs After Auction

Head coach Andy Flower described the auction as productive, expressing confidence that the new signings will blend well with the existing core led by Kohli and Rajat.

While acknowledging the pride of winning the title last season, Flower underlined that the team is now focused on the fresh challenge ahead, with the aim of lifting the trophy once again.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma also shared his excitement about regrouping with teammates and returning to training, highlighting a positive atmosphere within the camp.

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