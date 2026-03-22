IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires Early Warning Shot Ahead Of Season Opener

Virat Kohli is urging his teammates to stay fully focused and switch on, making the most of every moment in training as they prepare to defend their IPL title.
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RCB will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
Star batter Virat Kohli has called on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates to stay fully focused, urging them to “switch on” and make the most of every moment in training as they prepare to defend their IPL title.
Speaking during the team’s first practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli stressed the importance of maintaining the same hunger and intensity that drove their championship-winning campaign last season.
The Road Ahead is Tougher
Reflecting on their journey, Virat Kohli noted that consistent hard work over the past few seasons played a key role in their success. However, he warned that the challenge will only get tougher this time, with rival teams expected to come back stronger and more determined.
RCB will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
Virat Kohli made it clear that there is no room for complacency. He emphasized that the team must remain switched on from the outset and approach every training session with maximum commitment, giving their all throughout the long season ahead.
The franchise has strengthened its squad with the additions of Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, and Satwik Deswal, adding depth to an already strong lineup.
Positive Signs After Auction
Head coach Andy Flower described the auction as productive, expressing confidence that the new signings will blend well with the existing core led by Kohli and Rajat.
While acknowledging the pride of winning the title last season, Flower underlined that the team is now focused on the fresh challenge ahead, with the aim of lifting the trophy once again.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma also shared his excitement about regrouping with teammates and returning to training, highlighting a positive atmosphere within the camp.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Virat Kohli urging his teammates to do during training?
What did Virat Kohli attribute their past success to?
Virat Kohli attributed their past success to consistent hard work over the past few seasons. He emphasized that this intensity must be maintained.
When will RCB begin their campaign and against whom?
RCB will begin their campaign on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Which new players have been added to the RCB squad?
The franchise has added Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, and Satwik Deswal to strengthen the squad.
How does the head coach describe the auction and new signings?
Head coach Andy Flower described the auction as productive and is confident that the new signings will blend well with the existing core.