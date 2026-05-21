IPL 2026 Playoffs: How CSK Can Still Qualify; Full Equation Explained

Today is a must-win encounter for Chennai Super Kings as they face Gujarat Titans in a crucial league-stage clash that could decide their playoff fate. However, even a victory may not guarantee qualification, making the scenario far more complicated.

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, with a start time of 7:30 PM. In head-to-head history, GT and CSK have met nine times, with Gujarat winning five matches and Chennai winning four.

CSK’s playoff qualification scenario

CSK currently have 12 points from 13 matches, with a Net Run Rate of -0.016. A win over GT would take them to 14 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

However, even after a win, CSK will still depend on other results. They would need Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders to lose their remaining matches.

If that happens, CSK, Delhi Capitals, and RR could all finish on 14 points, while PBKS and KKR would stay on 13 points, effectively eliminating Punjab and Kolkata from contention.

In that case, Net Run Rate would decide the final playoff spot among CSK, DC, and RR. Currently, CSK’s NRR (-0.016) is better than Delhi’s (-0.871) but behind Rajasthan’s (+0.083), meaning qualification could still slip away depending on margins.

Why margin of victory matters

For CSK, winning alone is not enough - they must aim for a convincing victory to improve their Net Run Rate. They also need to ensure that Delhi Capitals do not secure a big win in their final match, as that could overturn the standings.

What if CSK lose?

If CSK lose against GT, their playoff hopes will effectively end. In that scenario, only Punjab Kings, RR, Kolkata Knight Riders, and DC will remain in contention for the final available playoff spot.

Live broadcast details

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.