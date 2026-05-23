Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury to his left ring finger sustained during a match.
RCB Suffer Big Blow! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Finger Injury
Bethell partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the RCB batting order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence but struggled, amassing only 96 runs in seven games.
- Jacob Bethell injured his left ring finger during IPL match.
- Bethell returns to UK for further assessment and recovery.
- ECB will check his fitness for England's Test series.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during the match against Punjab Kings and will now return home for further assessment.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in an official statement, saying that they will also assess the extent of injury picked up by Bethell and whether he will be fit in time to play England’s first Test against New Zealand, to be played on June 4 at Lord’s.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.
“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” it further said.
Bethell, who had partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence, had struggled for runs – amassing only 96 runs in seven games. He also sat out of RCB’s last league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the same injury, as Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting in his absence.
“Following medical assessment, Jacob will return to England for further evaluation ahead of England’s upcoming Test series. Everyone at RCB wishes Jacob a speedy recovery and the very best for his rehabilitation process,” added RCB.
Defending champions RCB have qualified for the playoffs and will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. The winner will directly seal their slot in the final set to happen on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Jacob Bethell been ruled out of the IPL 2026?
What is the extent of Jacob Bethell's injury?
Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger. He will return to the UK for further assessment by the England Men's medical team.
Will Jacob Bethell be fit for England's first Test against New Zealand?
The ECB will assess the extent of Bethell's injury upon his return to determine his availability for England's first Test against New Zealand on June 4.
How has Jacob Bethell performed in the IPL 2026?
Bethell has struggled for runs in the IPL 2026, scoring only 96 runs in seven games. He partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks.