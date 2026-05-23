Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB Suffer Big Blow! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Finger Injury

RCB Suffer Big Blow! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Finger Injury

Bethell partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the RCB batting order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence but struggled, amassing only 96 runs in seven games.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 May 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jacob Bethell injured his left ring finger during IPL match.
  • Bethell returns to UK for further assessment and recovery.
  • ECB will check his fitness for England's Test series.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after sustaining an injury to his left ring finger during the match against Punjab Kings and will now return home for further assessment.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in an official statement, saying that they will also assess the extent of injury picked up by Bethell and whether he will be fit in time to play England’s first Test against New Zealand, to be played on June 4 at Lord’s.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” it further said.

Bethell, who had partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks in Phil Salt’s absence, had struggled for runs – amassing only 96 runs in seven games. He also sat out of RCB’s last league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the same injury, as Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting in his absence.

“Following medical assessment, Jacob will return to England for further evaluation ahead of England’s upcoming Test series. Everyone at RCB wishes Jacob a speedy recovery and the very best for his rehabilitation process,” added RCB.

Defending champions RCB have qualified for the playoffs and will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. The winner will directly seal their slot in the final set to happen on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Jacob Bethell been ruled out of the IPL 2026?

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury to his left ring finger sustained during a match.

What is the extent of Jacob Bethell's injury?

Jacob Bethell sustained an injury to his left ring finger. He will return to the UK for further assessment by the England Men's medical team.

Will Jacob Bethell be fit for England's first Test against New Zealand?

The ECB will assess the extent of Bethell's injury upon his return to determine his availability for England's first Test against New Zealand on June 4.

How has Jacob Bethell performed in the IPL 2026?

Bethell has struggled for runs in the IPL 2026, scoring only 96 runs in seven games. He partnered Virat Kohli at the top of the order in recent weeks.

Published at : 23 May 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Playoffs IPL Jacob Bethell
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB Suffer Big Blow! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Finger Injury
RCB Suffer Big Blow! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Finger Injury
IPL
LSG vs PBKS Live: Over 20: 17 runs. Bowler: Arshdeep Singh. Lucknow Super Giants: 196/6 (rr 9.8)
LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Push For Playoffs Spot
IPL
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
IPL
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Punjab Kings’ Playoff Scenario Explained
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Punjab Kings’ Playoff Scenario Explained
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Great Nicobar: India’s Strategic Frontier In The Indian Ocean
Opinion
Embed widget