LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Push For Playoffs Spot

LSG vs PBKS Live: Over 7: 5 runs. Bowler: Yuzvendra Chahal. Lucknow Super Giants: 71/3 (rr 10.14)
LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Follow all the action and ball-by-ball updates as Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
LIVE
Background
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns in a high-pressure IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the Playoff race hanging by a thread for PBKS. For Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab side, the equation is straightforward, victory is mandatory. Anything less would officially eliminate them from contention for the final Playoff berth. However, even a win may not completely guarantee qualification, making this one of the most crucial fixtures of the season.
Punjab currently sit on 13 points from 13 matches and can only reach a maximum of 15 points. They are also dependent on results involving Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
If Rajasthan lose their final match and KKR fail to surpass Punjab on Net Run Rate, PBKS could sneak into the top four.
LSG Looking To Finish Strong Despite Elimination
Lucknow may already be out of the Playoff race, but they remain dangerous opponents. Under Rishabh Pant, the side has played fearless cricket in recent games despite enduring a disappointing campaign overall.
LSG have managed just four wins from 13 matches and currently sit near the bottom of the points table. However, they nearly upset Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing before a stunning innings from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi changed the game.
Lucknow have also suffered major setbacks heading into the match. Leading run-scorer Mitchell Marsh is reportedly unavailable for the contest, while Aiden Markram had earlier returned home due to personal reasons.
Ekana Pitch Could Challenge Batsmen
The Ekana Stadium surface has largely favoured bowlers throughout IPL 2026. The pitch has played slow on most occasions, assisting both spinners and seamers who rely on cutters and hard lengths.
Four out of six matches at the venue this season have turned into relatively low-scoring encounters, suggesting that batting freely may not be easy once again.
With Punjab carrying immense pressure and Lucknow aiming to spoil the party, the clash promises drama, tension and significant implications for the IPL 2026 Playoff race.
LSG vs PBKS Live: Over 8: 8 runs. Bowler: Vijaykumar Vyshak. Lucknow Super Giants: 79/3 (rr 9.88)
7.6: Vijaykumar Vyshak to Josh Inglis. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Arshdeep Singh
7.6: Wide. Vijaykumar Vyshak to Josh Inglis. Slower ball half tracker, outside off on the back foot upper cutted for 1 wides
7.5: Vijaykumar Vyshak to Rishabh Pant. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cooper Connolly
7.4: Vijaykumar Vyshak to Rishabh Pant. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot driving mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
7.3: FOUR! Vijaykumar Vyshak to Rishabh Pant. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushed for 4 runs
7.2: Vijaykumar Vyshak to Josh Inglis. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Suryansh Shedge
7.1: Vijaykumar Vyshak to Josh Inglis. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Azmatullah Omarzai
LSG vs PBKS Live: Over 7: 5 runs. Bowler: Yuzvendra Chahal. Lucknow Super Giants: 71/3 (rr 10.14)
6.6: Yuzvendra Chahal to Josh Inglis. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick mis-timed for 1 run
6.5: Yuzvendra Chahal to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Priyansh Arya
6.4: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ayush Badoni. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run. Ayush Badoni Stumped for 43.
6.3: Yuzvendra Chahal to Josh Inglis. Leg spinner length ball, down leg on the front foot sweep mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cooper Connolly
6.2: Yuzvendra Chahal to Ayush Badoni. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Priyansh Arya
6.1: Yuzvendra Chahal to Josh Inglis. Leg spinner back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cooper Connolly