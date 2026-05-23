LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Push For Playoffs Spot

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns in a high-pressure IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the Playoff race hanging by a thread for PBKS. For Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab side, the equation is straightforward, victory is mandatory. Anything less would officially eliminate them from contention for the final Playoff berth. However, even a win may not completely guarantee qualification, making this one of the most crucial fixtures of the season.

Punjab currently sit on 13 points from 13 matches and can only reach a maximum of 15 points. They are also dependent on results involving Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

If Rajasthan lose their final match and KKR fail to surpass Punjab on Net Run Rate, PBKS could sneak into the top four.

LSG Looking To Finish Strong Despite Elimination

Lucknow may already be out of the Playoff race, but they remain dangerous opponents. Under Rishabh Pant, the side has played fearless cricket in recent games despite enduring a disappointing campaign overall.

LSG have managed just four wins from 13 matches and currently sit near the bottom of the points table. However, they nearly upset Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing before a stunning innings from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi changed the game.

Lucknow have also suffered major setbacks heading into the match. Leading run-scorer Mitchell Marsh is reportedly unavailable for the contest, while Aiden Markram had earlier returned home due to personal reasons.

Ekana Pitch Could Challenge Batsmen

The Ekana Stadium surface has largely favoured bowlers throughout IPL 2026. The pitch has played slow on most occasions, assisting both spinners and seamers who rely on cutters and hard lengths.

Four out of six matches at the venue this season have turned into relatively low-scoring encounters, suggesting that batting freely may not be easy once again.

With Punjab carrying immense pressure and Lucknow aiming to spoil the party, the clash promises drama, tension and significant implications for the IPL 2026 Playoff race.